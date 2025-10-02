Data: BlackRock IBIT holdings exceed 770,000 BTC, increasing by approximately 20,000 BTC in September

PANews reported on October 2nd that official data showed that BlackRock's Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, IBIT, had surpassed 770,000 BTC in holdings, reaching 770,010.5686 BTC as of September 30th, valued at approximately $87.138 billion. HODL15Capital analysis also showed that IBIT's holdings were approximately 750,000 BTC as of September 5th, representing an increase of approximately 20,000 BTC over the past month.
