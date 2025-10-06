Data: AI startups have attracted $192.7 billion this year

PANews reported on October 6th that according to The Kobeissi Letter, VCs have invested a record $192.7 billion in AI startups so far in 2025, putting this year on track to be the first in history to see over 50% of venture capital go to the AI industry. In the past 12 months, AI has accounted for over 60% of VC deals in the United States, a threefold increase from the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.
