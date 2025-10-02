Daha Önceki ABD Hükümet Kapanmalarında Bitcoin (BTC) Fiyatı Nasıl Tepki Vermişti? İşte Mutlaka Bilinmesi Gerekenler

The US federal government has entered its first shutdown since 2018. A disagreement between Senate Republicans and Democrats over healthcare spending resulted in the rejection of last-minute budget proposals, and the government was officially shut down today.

The shutdown means hundreds of thousands of federal employees and active-duty military members will be without their paychecks, and the operations of institutions like national parks and the Smithsonian will be thrown into limbo. While services like Social Security payments and passport applications will continue, there may be delays.

How Has Bitcoin Been Affected Before?

Historical data suggests that government shutdowns don’t directly negatively impact crypto markets. For example, during the longest government shutdown, which lasted 35 days between 2018 and 2019, the price of Bitcoin fell approximately 6%, trading sideways in the $3,575-$3,800 range. During this period, BTC was already trading within a narrow range following a 50% pullback in the previous months.

Analysts state that government shutdowns are not a decisive catalyst for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in the short term, with global macroeconomic conditions, regulatory processes, and investor risk appetite determining the direction of the market.

The length of this shutdown is uncertain. While historically government shutdowns lasting longer than two weeks are rare, they have become increasingly frequent over the past 30 years. The 2018 shutdown cost the US economy approximately $3 billion in GDP. This time, Congress has failed to pass budgets for any of its agencies, potentially complicating the process even further.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!