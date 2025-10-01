Crypto Poker Site CoinPoker To Host First-Ever PLO Cash Game Championship

The world’s number one crypto poker site, CoinPoker, is spicing things up for game grinders this October with the launch of the first-ever PLO Cash Game World Championship (CGWC).

Inspired by the tremendous success recorded in the previous editions, this championship will run for a period of four weeks, from October 6 to November 2, 2025, pitting PLO enthusiasts against each other for leaderboard glory and more than $55,000 in total prizes, including an exclusive $15,000 Rolex.

What’s more? The CGWC will be played at rakeless tables, meaning players will pay no rake, regardless of their bankroll level, easily making it one of the most thrilling online PLO cash game events ever held.

As such, it’s no surprise many already see it as the perfect opportunity to compete for substantial prizes and global recognition within the online poker community.

Brief Highlights of the Event

Dates: October 6 – November 2, 2025

Eligible Tables – All branded PLO CGWC tables

Prizes – $50K | $15K Rolex for the winner

Format – 100BB buy-in, 6-Max PLO

Stakes – PLO $2/$5 & PLO $10/$20

Social Media Coverage – Daily Streams + Hand Recaps

Conquer The PLO Cash Game World Championship on CoinPoker

The countdown to the third Cash Game World Championship has officially begun – and for the first time, the event will be in PLO format.

Scheduled to run for twenty seven days non-stop (Sunday to Saturday), this event will serve as the ultimate online PLO battleground where elite pros and ambitious grinders collide.

The overall leaderboard offers $29,000 in total prizes, which will be shared among the top five finishers, with the champion receiving an exclusive $15,000 Rolex.

To be among the top five finishers, participants must have played at least 20,000 hands on the PLO CGWC tables (heads-up not included).

Leaderboard points in the PLO CGWC will be awarded based on EV Big Blinds, leveling the playing field for both mid-stakes players and higher-stakes grinders.

An additional highlight is the rake-free model, creating a one-of-a-kind opportunity for participants to maximize their profits while savoring the adrenaline-pumping thrill of the poker format.

$5,000 Weekly VIP Game

Each week, five players will have a chance to win a $1,000 credit alongside a seat at the exclusive $5,000 PLO 7-Max VIP game, happening every Sunday at 5 PM UTC.

Who’s eligible?

Coolest hand played

Biggest $ Loser

Most Under $EV Player

Most Hands played

Highest VPIP (2,000 hands minimum)

Furthermore, one VIP will receive a double starting stack worth $2,000 per week to join this game. And by the end of the four-week event, one player will be crowned the PLO Cash Game World Champion.

More details on this event can be found by clicking this link.

PLO CGWC Live: Don’t Miss a Hand

The PLO CGWC will be streamed live on CoinPoker’s social media channels, accompanied by daily highlights on YouTube, featuring the most insane hands, best plays, and thrilling moments.

Players can submit their best PLO hands for a chance to win cash prizes by tagging @coinpoker_off on social media. Selected hands will be featured in daily reels and recaps with expert analysis from renowned pros.

Join CoinPoker

CoinPoker has established itself as a leading destination for intense, high-stakes games, particularly in Pot-Limit Omaha, No Limit Hold’em, and 5-Card Pot Limit Omaha.

At its core, the crypto poker room offers round-the-clock action across these variants, with stakes ranging from $0.02/$0.05 up to $1,000/$2,000. That’s exactly why it has continued to see heavy traffic, with top names like Jared Bleznick, Dirk “Venividi1993,” Owen Messere (PR0DIGY), and Bjorn Li (AsianFlushie) often seen battling heads-up at the site.

In fact, earlier in September, Bleznick made history with a whopping $2,500,000 weekend win at the CoinPoker PLO tables.

Beyond cash games, CoinPoker also turns heads with its busy tournament schedule. It just wrapped up the CSOP Fall, where players shared an incredible $6,000,000 prize pool.

But it’s not just the consistent gaming options that have made CoinPoker one of the most sought-after crypto poker platforms today. The platform also stands out for its strengths in security, payments, and bonuses.

Let’s take bonuses as an example – every new player on the site is eligible for a huge 150% welcome bonus of up to $2,000 and a 33% weekly rakeback. There are also cash game leaderboards featuring $12,000 daily prize pools for everyone to explore.

And with just a few days to the kick-off of the PLO CGWC, those yet to have a playing account are encouraged to visit the official CoinPoker website today to register.

Thankfully, the registration process is simple and straightforward – newcomers only need to provide a valid email address, nickname, password, and referral code (optional) to have their accounts created.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.