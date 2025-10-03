🚀✨ Crypto News of the Week (24 Sept — 2 Oct 2025) ✨🚀

📊 Market Moves

💰 Bitcoin surged to around $119,000, its highest in weeks, after whales bought billions in BTC and ETH.

📈 Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Dogecoin also jumped 4–7%.

⚡ Volatility remains high though, with over $1.7B liquidations earlier in the week reminding traders of fragile sentiment.

⛏️ Mining companies shined in September, with their market caps climbing as consolidation and efficiency boosted investor interest.

🏛️ Regulation & Policy

📜 The SEC sent a rare no-action letter to a crypto startup, sparking hopes of a friendlier regulatory climate.

📊 Sixteen crypto ETF applications are under review, with decisions expected through October, covering Bitcoin and altcoins like Solana and XRP.

💼 The U.S. government shutdown forced regulators to furlough staff, with the SEC and CFTC operating at minimal levels.

💵 Tether introduced a new stablecoin USA₮, designed to comply with fresh U.S. rules.

🔒 Security

🚨 Japan’s SBI Crypto lost $21M in a hack, with investigations pointing to state-sponsored attackers.

🗳️ Politics & Industry

🏦 The White House withdrew key nominees for financial watchdog posts, leaving uncertainty around future oversight.

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 The Winklevoss twins openly embraced MAGA politics, sparking debate in the crypto community.

🇺🇸 Donald Trump Jr highlighted that the 2025 stablecoin boom is strengthening the global role of the U.S. dollar.

🤣 Fun Fact

An athlete’s Instagram account was hijacked to promote a fake token scam, proving that in crypto, even sports stars can get caught in the drama.

