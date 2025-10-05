ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
MetaMask launches “Ways to Earn” rewards program, offering LINEA token incentives, mUSD bonuses, and loyalty benefits to boost Web3 trading activity. MetaMask is preparing to launch a new feature called “Ways to Earn,” according to MetaMask-Mobile’s GitHub. The initiative will reward users based on trading activity. Participants will receive 80 points for each $100 of […] The post Crypto News: MetaMask Prepares ‘Ways to Earn’ Rewards Program to Boost Trading Activity appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.MetaMask launches “Ways to Earn” rewards program, offering LINEA token incentives, mUSD bonuses, and loyalty benefits to boost Web3 trading activity. MetaMask is preparing to launch a new feature called “Ways to Earn,” according to MetaMask-Mobile’s GitHub. The initiative will reward users based on trading activity. Participants will receive 80 points for each $100 of […] The post Crypto News: MetaMask Prepares ‘Ways to Earn’ Rewards Program to Boost Trading Activity appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Crypto News: MetaMask Prepares ‘Ways to Earn’ Rewards Program to Boost Trading Activity

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/05 14:30
Boost
BOOST$0.0206-27.33%
LINEA
LINEA$0.01106-13.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006161-6.42%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003081-2.74%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.000339-41.75%

MetaMask launches “Ways to Earn” rewards program, offering LINEA token incentives, mUSD bonuses, and loyalty benefits to boost Web3 trading activity.

MetaMask is preparing to launch a new feature called “Ways to Earn,” according to MetaMask-Mobile’s GitHub. The initiative will reward users based on trading activity. Participants will receive 80 points for each $100 of spot trades and 10 points for every $100 of perpetuals. They will also earn 250 points for each $1,250 in historical trading volume. Activities on the LINEA network will gain increased points two points, increasing user participation and use of the network.

MetaMask Expands Web3 Loyalty and Trading Rewards

The update was integrated with the MetaMask main codebase three weeks ago, indicating that it’s about to be released. The company said the program will include referral bonuses, mUSD incentives, incentives to partners, and access to exclusive tokens. Over $30 million in reward tokens of LINEA will be distributed during the first season. LINEA is the original token of the Ethereum Layer-2 incubated by Consensys. It was launched in September with a total supply of 9.4 billion tokens through a major airdrop.

Related Reading: MetaMask May Launch MASK Token Sooner Than Expected, Says ConsenSys CEO | Live Bitcoin News

MetaMask stated that people who have been using it for a long time will be receiving some special benefits under the new system. The company stressed that MetaMask Rewards will have meaningful connectivity with the future MASK token. It explained that the program is “not a farming play,” but rather a regular way to give back to its community. The reward program is set to go live in October 2025 and represents MetaMask’s official foray into the Web3 loyalty space.

Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin confirmed in September that the MASK token could have an earlier date of launch. Whilst there aren’t eligibility criteria yet publicly available, there is currently speculation within the community surrounding a potential airdrop. Analysts think that this could vastly increase user participation at the forefront of the official release.

New MetaMask Rewards May Set Industry Standard for Web3 Wallets

MetaMask’s foray into loyalty programs comes on the heels of a year of expanding its products. In September, the company launched the MetaMask Card, which comes in a physical version and a digital version. Users can earn travel rewards, higher yields, and waive fees based on tiers of activities. These initiatives demonstrate MetaMask’s increasing focus on the convergence of decentralized finance and utility.

Recently, the wallet also released its own stablecoin mUSD, in collaboration with Bridge, a Stripe-owned company. The token is operated under the decentralized stablecoin framework of M0 to provide stability and compliance. Analysts consider this to be one more step towards MetaMask’s plan to build a full-stack Web3 financial ecosystem.

Experts say the “Ways to Earn” program could become a new paradigm of how Web3 wallets interact with users. By using a mix of rewards, trading perks, and upcoming token launches, MetaMask is potentially setting the new standards for digital wallet ecosystems. This inflation also reflects the growing competition in the space of blockchain loyalty.

If successful, the program could attract millions of active users and increase on-chain trading volume. In addition, it may bolster LINEA’s standing as a high-performance Layer 2 network that backs the ecosystem of MetaMask. And it may also bolster the position of LINEA as a top-performing Layer-2 network to enable MetaMask’s ecosystem. As the traditional and decentralized sides of finance keep merging, MetaMask’s innovations could lead to what may be the next phase of crypto adoption.

The post Crypto News: MetaMask Prepares ‘Ways to Earn’ Rewards Program to Boost Trading Activity appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006158-6.65%
Allo
RWA$0.003989-4.68%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000878-15.57%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.003768-7.51%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000537-6.44%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,335.54
$99,335.54$99,335.54

-2.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,233.77
$3,233.77$3,233.77

-4.51%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3114
$2.3114$2.3114

-5.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.97
$144.97$144.97

-5.34%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16485
$0.16485$0.16485

-4.56%