ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Cryptocurrency network revenues saw a notable decline in September, reflecting a period of subdued market activity and lower volatility across the digital asset landscape. This downturn impacts how blockchain ecosystems generate income and measure economic health, offering insights into current crypto market conditions amid broader regulatory and technological shifts. Blockchain network revenues decreased by 16% [...]Cryptocurrency network revenues saw a notable decline in September, reflecting a period of subdued market activity and lower volatility across the digital asset landscape. This downturn impacts how blockchain ecosystems generate income and measure economic health, offering insights into current crypto market conditions amid broader regulatory and technological shifts. Blockchain network revenues decreased by 16% [...]

Crypto Network Revenue Drops 16% in September, VanEck Reports

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/05 10:01
Crypto Network Revenue Drops 16% In September, Vaneck Reports

Cryptocurrency network revenues saw a notable decline in September, reflecting a period of subdued market activity and lower volatility across the digital asset landscape. This downturn impacts how blockchain ecosystems generate income and measure economic health, offering insights into current crypto market conditions amid broader regulatory and technological shifts.

  • Blockchain network revenues decreased by 16% in September due to reduced market volatility and lower activity levels.
  • Ethereum’s revenue dropped by 6%, Solana’s by 11%, and Tron’s fee revenue plunged by 37% following a governance-driven fee reduction.
  • Lower volatility of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana contributed to diminished network revenues and fewer arbitrage opportunities.
  • The Tron network continues to lead in revenue generation, surpassing Ethereum’s annual income significantly, driven by stablecoin settlements.
  • Stablecoins remain a central use case for blockchain, with the market cap surpassing $292 billion, emphasizing ongoing adoption and cross-border flow advantages.

Network revenues across the blockchain ecosystem declined by 16% month-over-month in September, primarily driven by lower market volatility that diminished transaction activity and fee generation, according to asset manager VanEck. Ethereum’s network revenue fell by 6%, while Solana experienced an 11% decrease. Notably, the Tron network saw a 37% reduction in fees, following a governance proposal in August that cut gas fees by over 50%, thereby reducing revenue from transaction fees.

The overall revenue dip correlates with a sharp decline in volatility across major cryptocurrencies: Ether (ETH) volatility dropped by 40%, Solana (SOL) by 16%, and Bitcoin (BTC) by 26% last month. As volatility diminishes, traders face fewer arbitrage opportunities, leading to less demand for the high-priority fees that often drive network revenue. The report highlights that network fees serve as a crucial market metric, reflecting the level of economic activity within crypto ecosystems and offering insights into the sector’s overall health.

Tron maintains dominance in revenue metrics

The Tron ecosystem continues to lead in revenue generation, clocking in at $3.6 billion over the past year—more than triple Ethereum’s $1 billion. Despite Ethereum hitting new all-time highs in August and boasting a market capitalization of approximately $539 billion, Tron’s revenues are primarily driven by its critical role in stablecoin transactions. Over half of the circulating Tether (USDT) supply is issued on the Tron network, supporting its position as a key player in the stablecoin market, which surpassed $292 billion in market cap last October.

Comparison of crypto network fee revenues over the past year. Source: Token Terminal

The robust revenue figure for Tron is largely attributed to its prominent role in stablecoin settlements. The platform issues the majority of circulating USDT, which plays a vital role in enabling near-instant cross-border transactions with minimal fees, a core feature of blockchain’s appeal as a global settlement network. As governments seek to enhance the liquidity and reach of their fiat currencies, stablecoins continue to showcase their importance in the expanding DeFi and international trade landscape.

This ongoing growth and adoption reinforce blockchain’s utility in reducing reliance on traditional banking infrastructure, enabling 24/7 global transactions with rapid settlement times. As the crypto sector navigates regulatory developments and market fluctuations, stablecoins and blockchain’s role in cross-border payments remain central to its future trajectory.

This article was originally published as Crypto Network Revenue Drops 16% in September, VanEck Reports on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006158-6.65%
Allo
RWA$0.003989-4.68%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000878-15.57%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.003768-7.51%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000537-6.44%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,340.31
$99,340.31$99,340.31

-2.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,231.61
$3,231.61$3,231.61

-4.58%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3108
$2.3108$2.3108

-5.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.97
$144.97$144.97

-5.34%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16477
$0.16477$0.16477

-4.60%