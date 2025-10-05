ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Crypto Network Revenue Declined by 16% in September — VanEck appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Network revenues across the blockchain ecosystem declined by 16% month-over-month in September, mainly due to reduced volatility in the crypto markets, according to asset manager VanEck. Ethereum network revenue fell by 6%, Solana’s fell by 11%, and the Tron network recorded a 37% reduction in fees, due to a governance proposal that reduced gas fees by over 50% in August, according to VanEck’s report. The revenue drop in the other networks was attributed to reduced volatility in the crypto markets and the underlying tokens powering those networks. Ether (ETH) volatility dropped by 40%, SOL (SOL) volatility fell by 16%, and Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 26% in September.  Most cryptocurrencies experienced reduced volatility in September. Source: VanEck “With reduced volatility for digital assets, there are fewer arbitrage opportunities to compel traders to pay high priority fees,” the writers of the report explained. Network revenues and fees are a critical metric for economic activity in crypto ecosystems. Market analysts, traders, and investors monitor network fundamentals to gauge the overall health of a particular ecosystem, individual projects, and the broader crypto sector. Related: Ethereum revenue dropped 44% in August amid ETH all-time high Tron network continues to dominate revenue metrics The Tron network is ranked as the number one crypto ecosystem for revenue, generating $3.6 billion in the last year, according to data from Token Terminal. Ethereum, by comparison, only generated $1 billion in revenue over the last year, despite ETH hitting all-time highs in August, and a market capitalization of about $539 billion — over 16x the TRX (TRX) market capitalization, which is just north of $32 billion. A comparison of crypto network fees over the last year. Source: Token Terminal Tron’s revenue is attributed to its role in stablecoin settlements. 51% of all circulating Tether USDt (USDT) supply has been issued… The post Crypto Network Revenue Declined by 16% in September — VanEck appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Network revenues across the blockchain ecosystem declined by 16% month-over-month in September, mainly due to reduced volatility in the crypto markets, according to asset manager VanEck. Ethereum network revenue fell by 6%, Solana’s fell by 11%, and the Tron network recorded a 37% reduction in fees, due to a governance proposal that reduced gas fees by over 50% in August, according to VanEck’s report. The revenue drop in the other networks was attributed to reduced volatility in the crypto markets and the underlying tokens powering those networks. Ether (ETH) volatility dropped by 40%, SOL (SOL) volatility fell by 16%, and Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 26% in September.  Most cryptocurrencies experienced reduced volatility in September. Source: VanEck “With reduced volatility for digital assets, there are fewer arbitrage opportunities to compel traders to pay high priority fees,” the writers of the report explained. Network revenues and fees are a critical metric for economic activity in crypto ecosystems. Market analysts, traders, and investors monitor network fundamentals to gauge the overall health of a particular ecosystem, individual projects, and the broader crypto sector. Related: Ethereum revenue dropped 44% in August amid ETH all-time high Tron network continues to dominate revenue metrics The Tron network is ranked as the number one crypto ecosystem for revenue, generating $3.6 billion in the last year, according to data from Token Terminal. Ethereum, by comparison, only generated $1 billion in revenue over the last year, despite ETH hitting all-time highs in August, and a market capitalization of about $539 billion — over 16x the TRX (TRX) market capitalization, which is just north of $32 billion. A comparison of crypto network fees over the last year. Source: Token Terminal Tron’s revenue is attributed to its role in stablecoin settlements. 51% of all circulating Tether USDt (USDT) supply has been issued…

Crypto Network Revenue Declined by 16% in September — VanEck

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 04:57
COM
COM$0.005069-7.70%
Ethereum
ETH$3,243.9-5.64%
Solana
SOL$145.57-4.93%
Bitcoin
BTC$99,822.06-2.37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006188-6.77%

Network revenues across the blockchain ecosystem declined by 16% month-over-month in September, mainly due to reduced volatility in the crypto markets, according to asset manager VanEck.

Ethereum network revenue fell by 6%, Solana’s fell by 11%, and the Tron network recorded a 37% reduction in fees, due to a governance proposal that reduced gas fees by over 50% in August, according to VanEck’s report.

The revenue drop in the other networks was attributed to reduced volatility in the crypto markets and the underlying tokens powering those networks. Ether (ETH) volatility dropped by 40%, SOL (SOL) volatility fell by 16%, and Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 26% in September. 

Most cryptocurrencies experienced reduced volatility in September. Source: VanEck

“With reduced volatility for digital assets, there are fewer arbitrage opportunities to compel traders to pay high priority fees,” the writers of the report explained.

Network revenues and fees are a critical metric for economic activity in crypto ecosystems. Market analysts, traders, and investors monitor network fundamentals to gauge the overall health of a particular ecosystem, individual projects, and the broader crypto sector.

Related: Ethereum revenue dropped 44% in August amid ETH all-time high

Tron network continues to dominate revenue metrics

The Tron network is ranked as the number one crypto ecosystem for revenue, generating $3.6 billion in the last year, according to data from Token Terminal.

Ethereum, by comparison, only generated $1 billion in revenue over the last year, despite ETH hitting all-time highs in August, and a market capitalization of about $539 billion — over 16x the TRX (TRX) market capitalization, which is just north of $32 billion.

A comparison of crypto network fees over the last year. Source: Token Terminal

Tron’s revenue is attributed to its role in stablecoin settlements. 51% of all circulating Tether USDt (USDT) supply has been issued on the Tron network.

The stablecoin market cap crossed $292 billion in October 2025 and has been steadily growing since 2023, according to data from RWA.XYZ.

Stablecoins are a major use case for blockchain technology, as governments attempt to increase the salability of their fiat currencies by placing them on crypto rails.

Blockchain rails allow currencies to flow between borders, with near-instant settlement times, minimal fees, 24/7 trading, and do not require a bank account or traditional infrastructure to access.

Magazine: Ether could ‘rip like 2021’ as SOL traders brace for 10% drop: Trade Secrets

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/blockchain-revenues-declined-16-september?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$144.61-5.37%
Bitcoin
BTC$99,487.44-2.60%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.304-1.29%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

The post Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump’s 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett’s latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts’ Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a “masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging.” According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited…
Union
U$0.005813-7.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.241-4.02%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000882-16.55%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:37
Ethereum (ETH) Mirrors 2021 Price Action As Bulls Targets $10,000 by 2026

Ethereum (ETH) Mirrors 2021 Price Action As Bulls Targets $10,000 by 2026

The post Ethereum (ETH) Mirrors 2021 Price Action As Bulls Targets $10,000 by 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Semilore Faleti is a cryptocurrency writer specialized in the field of journalism and content creation. While he started out writing on several subjects, Semilore soon found a knack for cracking down on the complexities and intricacies in the intriguing world of blockchains and cryptocurrency. Semilore is drawn to the efficiency of digital assets in terms of storing, and transferring value. He is a staunch advocate for the adoption of cryptocurrency as he believes it can improve the digitalization and transparency of the existing financial systems. In two years of active crypto writing, Semilore has covered multiple aspects of the digital asset space including blockchains, decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, non-fungible tokens (NFT), regulations and network upgrades among others. In his early years, Semilore honed his skills as a content writer, curating educational articles that catered to a wide audience. His pieces were particularly valuable for individuals new to the crypto space, offering insightful explanations that demystified the world of digital currencies. Semilore also curated pieces for veteran crypto users ensuring they were up to date with the latest blockchains, decentralized applications and network updates. This foundation in educational writing has continued to inform his work, ensuring that his current work remains accessible, accurate and informative. Currently at NewsBTC, Semilore is dedicated to reporting the latest news on cryptocurrency price action, on-chain developments and whale activity. He also covers the latest token analysis and price predictions by top market experts thus providing readers with potentially insightful and actionable information. Through his meticulous research and engaging writing style, Semilore strives to establish himself as a trusted source in the crypto journalism field to inform and educate his audience on the latest trends and developments in the rapidly evolving world of digital assets. Outside his work, Semilore possesses other passions like all individuals. He…
DeFi
DEFI$0.000882-16.55%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006169-6.77%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 18:02

Trending News

More

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Ethereum (ETH) Mirrors 2021 Price Action As Bulls Targets $10,000 by 2026

China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

Babylon completes mainnet upgrade: BABY's annual inflation rate reduced to 5.5%, joint staking mechanism introduced.

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,822.06
$99,822.06$99,822.06

-1.56%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,243.90
$3,243.90$3,243.90

-4.22%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3273
$2.3273$2.3273

-4.39%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$145.57
$145.57$145.57

-4.94%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16477
$0.16477$0.16477

-4.60%