Crypto Market VC Funding Report: Fewer Deals, More Dollars

September 2025 may eventually go down as the month that reframed VC attitudes across the crypto market.

On the surface, the numbers from WuBlockchain’s monthly report paint a picture of contraction in dealmaking. Yet, peer a little closer and it’s clear: the capital is still flowing in.

If anything, consolidation and growing ticket sizes are signaling that the crypto market investment narrative is maturing.

It’s picking favorites, doubling down, and placing outsized bets on fewer, more promising teams.

The Crypto Market: Fewer Deals, More Dollars

According to RootData statistics compiled by WuBlockchain, the market saw a measly 62 publicly disclosed crypto VC fundraising rounds in September 2025.

That represents a hefty 25.3% drop from August’s 83 rounds, and a 37.4% dive compared to September 2024.

Fewer Deals, Greater Capital | Source: Wu Blockchain on X

It’s worth noting, of course, that these figures are fluid. Not all deals hit the wires in real time, so the true totals may shift upward as stealth rounds become public.

Yet if crypto market deal volume shrank, the cash on offer told a very different story. September’s total fundraising hit an astonishing $5.122 billion.

That’s up 5.2% month-on-month and represents a massive 739.7% leap from the $610 million total of September a year prior.

For anyone fretting about “risk-off” VC sentiment, that yawning gap between round count and dollars committed says everything. The games may be fewer, but the stakes have never been higher.

Sector Shifts: Where VCs Are Betting

Breaking it down by sector, DeFi captured the lion’s share of activity, making up 25.8% of funded projects. CeFi wasn’t too far behind, with 21%.

The L1/L2 sector and the emerging AI track (both at 12.9%), RWA/DePIN at 6.5%, and tools/wallets at 11.3% round out the investment focus. NFT/GameFi, so often hyped as a bull-market darling, represented a lean 4.8% slice.

Source | Wu Blockchain September VC Monthly report

This rotation reflects not just the obsession of the moment, but a wider story. VCs are searching for infrastructure that can serve exponential demand when the next big wave breaks across the crypto market.

DeFi and layer upgrades remain fundamental, but the elevation of AI, DePIN, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization shows VCs aren’t just thinking about web3. Their focus is on the real world.

Big Bets: September’s Heavy Hitters

A handful of mega-deals stole the headlines and underlined the “fewer but bigger” dynamic, including Forward Industries (Nasdaq: FORD), which led the month with a $1.65 billion private placement.

This war chest, in cash and stablecoins, will fuel FORD’s digital asset treasury strategy on Solana, with Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital at the helm.

Infrastructure provider Figure Technology, listed on Nasdaq under the ticker FIGR, marked a watershed.

The first publicly traded platform built for real-world assets. The IPO blew past expectations, raising $787 million and ballooning to a $5 billion market cap on day one, with Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities underwriting.

StablecoinX’s merger maneuvers didn’t go unnoticed, pulling in $530 million more to reach $890 million ahead of its Nasdaq debut, with the company slated to hold over 3 billion ENA.

Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) also completed over $500 million in PIPE financing, which was aimed at launching a Solana treasury strategy and exploring DeFi yield.

That sum could scale to $1.25 billion, led by Pantera, Summer Capital, Animoca, and HashKey.

ETHZilla, Tron Inc., and Zerohash were also among the most memorable of September’s crypto market deals.

All three companies bagged multiple millions from backers like Bravemorning Limited, Interactive Brokers, and Morgan Stanley

What VC’s September Means for Crypto

Fewer deals, fatter fundraising, and a clear sector rebalancing, September’s VC data sketches a crypto market that’s getting smarter, choosier, and far less forgiving of mediocrity.

The era of rubber-stamped seed deals and indiscriminate NFT hype is fading out. It’s being replaced by Wall Street-grade capital flows into infrastructure, DeFi, AI, and asset tokenization.

For founders, it’s a wake-up call: make the shortlist, and the firehose is still flowing. Miss the cut, and the autumn chill is real. Crypto VC is growing up, one billion-dollar bet at a time.