ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The global crypto market cap has surged past $3.95 trillion, setting the stage for a new wave of growth across […] The post Crypto Market Cap Clears $3.95T: Best Altcoins to Buy Now With Solana and XRP Outpacing BTC appeared first on Coindoo.The global crypto market cap has surged past $3.95 trillion, setting the stage for a new wave of growth across […] The post Crypto Market Cap Clears $3.95T: Best Altcoins to Buy Now With Solana and XRP Outpacing BTC appeared first on Coindoo.

Crypto Market Cap Clears $3.95T: Best Altcoins to Buy Now With Solana and XRP Outpacing BTC

By: Coindoo
2025/10/02 07:59
Capverse
CAP$0,12883+5,23%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00225-2,59%
XRP
XRP$2,3019-6,50%
Bitcoin
BTC$98 867,31-2,95%

The global crypto market cap has surged past $3.95 trillion, setting the stage for a new wave of growth across altcoins. With XRP, Solana, and MAGACOIN FINANCE leading analyst picks, many traders are seeking the best altcoin to buy as fresh liquidity flows into the market.

ETF Flows Put Solana and XRP Ahead of Bitcoin

Last week, Bitcoin ETF products saw heavy outflows of more than $700 million, dragging the overall market lower. Ethereum also faced over $400 million leaving funds, showing a pullback across large-cap assets.

But the story shifted when Solana and XRP recorded inflows instead. Solana alone gained $291 million for the week, taking its year-to-date inflows to $1.86 billion. XRP followed with $93.1 million in inflows, totaling $1.6 billion for the year. 

Together, they brought in $384 million at a time when Bitcoin and Ethereum products were under pressure.

These numbers matter for traders looking at the best altcoin to buy right now. They show where capital is flowing. With U.S. ETF approvals expected soon for both assets, more institutional entry could follow. For now, Solana and XRP are proving that money is finding its way into alternatives even when the two biggest coins slow down.

Why XRP Is Being Watched Closely

XRP has been trading under $3 for weeks, building pressure without a breakout. Analysts like Altcoin Gordon believe the move that follows will be fast. He noted that XRP has been coiling since it touched $3.60 in July, and the next expansion could catch traders off guard.

CoinCodex predicts XRP could hit $4 in the next six months. Sistine Research added that XRP is in its “tightest compression” in years, pointing to a breakout setup similar to its past rallies. Whales also appear to agree, as addresses with over 10 million XRP recently accumulated more than $300 million in a short period.

With ETF approval around the corner, XRP stands out as a best altcoin to buy for those who want exposure before larger players push in.

Solana Gains Fresh Demand

Solana has become the market’s favorite ETF play, with analysts pointing to billions ready to enter once U.S. products launch. Galaxy Digital’s Mike Novogratz said Solana will be a main channel for new institutional money, adding to its narrative as one of the best altcoins to buy right now.

Beyond ETFs, Forward Industries recently started buying $1.65 billion worth of Solana for its treasury, showing corporate-level confidence. A wave of Solana-focused funds is also on the way, with approvals from VanEck, Grayscale, and others expected soon.

This combination of new inflows and ETF anticipation has placed Solana among the market’s front-runners as crypto heads toward $4 trillion.

MAGACOIN FINANCE: Analyst Pick for Fresh Liquidity

Analysts are also pointing at MAGACOIN FINANCE as a best altcoin to buy now that the market cap is close to $4 trillion. As a newer project, it has the shine that grabs attention quickly. Already, over 18,000 holders are on board, and the team has hinted at both DEX and CEX listings soon.

Analysts say MAGACOIN FINANCE could deliver faster returns compared to older assets like XRP or Ethereum because new liquidity tends to chase fresh names first. That explains why it has been called one of the most exciting altcoins to watch right now.

How Traders Can Position Now

With Bitcoin lagging, traders should watch where ETF flows go. Solana, XRP, and MAGACOIN FINANCE are all drawing attention as the best altcoins to buy during this move toward $4 trillion. Early entry often makes the difference. Visit MAGACOIN FINANCE Website to learn more or join their communities on X and Telegram

  • Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
  • X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
  • Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Crypto Market Cap Clears $3.95T: Best Altcoins to Buy Now With Solana and XRP Outpacing BTC appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0,00000002127-25,47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,08941-8,28%
Sign
SIGN$0,03717-3,82%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0,00003901+0,25%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0195-17,37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

XRP News: FXRP Launch on Flare Sparks XRP DeFi Era as 5M Tokens Mint Out

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98 852,81
$98 852,81$98 852,81

-2,52%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 214,82
$3 214,82$3 214,82

-5,07%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3019
$2,3019$2,3019

-5,43%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143,35
$143,35$143,35

-6,39%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,16354
$0,16354$0,16354

-5,32%