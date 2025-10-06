Crypto Industry Sees Slight Pullback as Top Assets Reflect Downtrend

The crypto sector is going through a short-term pullback, as shown in the prices of the leading assets. In this respect, the cumulative crypto market capitalization has reached $4.21T after a 1.33% drop.

However, the 24-hour crypto volume has surged by 15.05%, reaching $168.93B. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index sits at 59 points, claiming the upper boundary of the “Neutral” zone.

Bitcoin Slips 1.45% and Ethereum Sees 1.12% Drop

Particularly, Bitcoin ($BTC) has witnessed a 1.45% dip over the past 24 hours. As a result of this, its current price is $123,486.60, while its market dominance accounts for 58.5%. In addition to this, the leading altcoin, Ethereum ($ETH) has experienced a 1.12% decrease in the meantime. Thus, its latest price is $4,516.99 it dominates 13.0% of the overall crypto market.

$COIN, $TRUMP, and $CHARLIE Lead Crypto Gainers of Day

At the same time, the key crypto gainers of the day include [Fake] Wrapped COINBASE ($COIN), PEPE ($TRUMP), and Charlie Kirk ($CHARLIE). Specifically, $COIN has jumped by a staggering 620.51%, attaining the $0.002489 mark in terms of price.

Following that, $TRUMP has seen a 503.33% spike, reaching $0.000001259. Subsequently, $CHARLIE is now hovering around $0.0001423, led by a 209.57% growth.

DeFi TVL Jumps by 0.93% and NFT Sales Volume Records 3.43% Rise

Similarly, the DeFi TVL has also recorded a 0.93% surge, attaining $169.299B figure. On the other hand, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has witnessed a 0.71% plunge, reaching $44.721B. However, when it comes to 1-day TVL Change, zkBoost enjoys the top position in the DeFi market, accounting for a stunning 268032% rise over twenty-four hours.

In the same vein, the NFT sales volume has touched $21,253,212 following a 3.43% increase. Nonetheless, the top-selling NFT collection, DMarket, has gone through a 1.13% drop, reaching $1,130,114.

DeFiLlama Drops Aster Perps as Hong Kong SFC Chief Seeks New Term

Moving on, the crypto market has also seen many other notable developments. In this respect, DeFiLlama has delisted the perpetual futures of Aster ($ASTER) while highlighting apprehensions related to accuracy, as traders are facing uncertainty.

Moreover, Morgan Stanley has started offering cryptocurrency services in investment portfolios. Furthermore, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission’s CEO, Julia Leung, is anticipated to be re-elected to serve for another 3-year term.