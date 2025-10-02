Crypto-Friendly Bank Nubank Plans to Apply for US Banking License

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Businesswire, the crypto-friendly bank Nubank announced that it has applied for a banking license from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and plans to explore U.S. banking business. If approved, the bank will be able to provide deposit accounts, credit cards, loans and digital asset custody services in the U.S. market. It is reported that Nubank launched a cryptocurrency transfer function last year, allowing users to send and receive crypto assets through wallets, supporting Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana networks. PANews reported on October 2 that according to Businesswire, the crypto-friendly bank Nubank announced that it has applied for a banking license from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and plans to explore U.S. banking business. If approved, the bank will be able to provide deposit accounts, credit cards, loans and digital asset custody services in the U.S. market. It is reported that Nubank launched a cryptocurrency transfer function last year, allowing users to send and receive crypto assets through wallets, supporting Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana networks.