ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Crypto ETFs Approval Faces Uncertainty as Government Shutdown Looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart has shared his thoughts on a potential approval of the pending crypto ETFs. The analyst alluded to the looming government shutdown, which he noted could complicate the approval process for these funds. Looming Government Shutdown Could Make The Crypto ETFs Approval ‘Wonky’ In an X post, the Bloomberg analyst stated that the potential for a government shutdown can complicate the approval process. This came as Seyffart’s colleague, Eric Balchunas, admitted that he was not yet sure how the launch schedule for these funds would work and that he expects more details from the SEC soon. Polymarket data shows that there is currently a 69% chance that a shutdown will happen by October 1, with the deadline to pass a temporary funding bill tomorrow. Notably, the looming government shutdown has already stalled the markup of the CLARITY Act, which was scheduled for tomorrow. Source: Polymarket Besides the looming government shutdown, Seyffart stated that it is unclear how long the SEC will take to approve the pending crypto ETF filings under the generic listing standards. The analyst noted that all of these pending applications have their prospectuses filed way too long ago. As such, the timeline for approval is no longer about the number of days required, but about the SEC Division of Corporation Finance signing off on these funds. SEC Instructs Issuers To Withdraw 19b-4 Filings In an X post, Journalist Eleanor Terrett revealed that the commission has asked issuers of LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, and DOGE ETFs to withdraw their 19b-4 filings following the approval of the generic listing standards, which replace the need for these filings. She added that withdrawals could start happening as soon as this week. As the journalist further explained, the approval of the listing standards eliminated the need for exchanges to file 19b-4 forms requesting… The post Crypto ETFs Approval Faces Uncertainty as Government Shutdown Looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart has shared his thoughts on a potential approval of the pending crypto ETFs. The analyst alluded to the looming government shutdown, which he noted could complicate the approval process for these funds. Looming Government Shutdown Could Make The Crypto ETFs Approval ‘Wonky’ In an X post, the Bloomberg analyst stated that the potential for a government shutdown can complicate the approval process. This came as Seyffart’s colleague, Eric Balchunas, admitted that he was not yet sure how the launch schedule for these funds would work and that he expects more details from the SEC soon. Polymarket data shows that there is currently a 69% chance that a shutdown will happen by October 1, with the deadline to pass a temporary funding bill tomorrow. Notably, the looming government shutdown has already stalled the markup of the CLARITY Act, which was scheduled for tomorrow. Source: Polymarket Besides the looming government shutdown, Seyffart stated that it is unclear how long the SEC will take to approve the pending crypto ETF filings under the generic listing standards. The analyst noted that all of these pending applications have their prospectuses filed way too long ago. As such, the timeline for approval is no longer about the number of days required, but about the SEC Division of Corporation Finance signing off on these funds. SEC Instructs Issuers To Withdraw 19b-4 Filings In an X post, Journalist Eleanor Terrett revealed that the commission has asked issuers of LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, and DOGE ETFs to withdraw their 19b-4 filings following the approval of the generic listing standards, which replace the need for these filings. She added that withdrawals could start happening as soon as this week. As the journalist further explained, the approval of the listing standards eliminated the need for exchanges to file 19b-4 forms requesting…

Crypto ETFs Approval Faces Uncertainty as Government Shutdown Looms

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 01:44
COM
COM$0.00509-7.73%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006845-3.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003737-8.78%
SOON
SOON$2.0361+1.14%
1
1$0.01754-15.71%

Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart has shared his thoughts on a potential approval of the pending crypto ETFs. The analyst alluded to the looming government shutdown, which he noted could complicate the approval process for these funds.

Looming Government Shutdown Could Make The Crypto ETFs Approval ‘Wonky’

In an X post, the Bloomberg analyst stated that the potential for a government shutdown can complicate the approval process. This came as Seyffart’s colleague, Eric Balchunas, admitted that he was not yet sure how the launch schedule for these funds would work and that he expects more details from the SEC soon.

Polymarket data shows that there is currently a 69% chance that a shutdown will happen by October 1, with the deadline to pass a temporary funding bill tomorrow. Notably, the looming government shutdown has already stalled the markup of the CLARITY Act, which was scheduled for tomorrow.

Source: Polymarket

Besides the looming government shutdown, Seyffart stated that it is unclear how long the SEC will take to approve the pending crypto ETF filings under the generic listing standards. The analyst noted that all of these pending applications have their prospectuses filed way too long ago.

As such, the timeline for approval is no longer about the number of days required, but about the SEC Division of Corporation Finance signing off on these funds.

SEC Instructs Issuers To Withdraw 19b-4 Filings

In an X post, Journalist Eleanor Terrett revealed that the commission has asked issuers of LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, and DOGE ETFs to withdraw their 19b-4 filings following the approval of the generic listing standards, which replace the need for these filings. She added that withdrawals could start happening as soon as this week.

As the journalist further explained, the approval of the listing standards eliminated the need for exchanges to file 19b-4 forms requesting to list and trade shares of a particular crypto ETF, thereby simplifying and speeding up the process. There is usually a 240-day window for the SEC to approve 19b-4s.

However, the generic listing standards have predetermined requirements for an exchange to list and trade shares of an ETF, which streamlines the entire process. Terrett noted that this move signals that the new process is working as intended.

CoinGape had earlier reported that the SEC had also withdrawn delay notices for these crypto ETFs, which were also in line with the generic listing standards. Delay notices would also not be necessary under this new system since the SEC also needs to decide on the S-1 filings, which contain the fund’s prospectus.

However, under the generic listing standards, Terrett noted that the SEC could approve these funds at any time. It is worth mentioning that under the 19b-4 filings, the final deadline for the SEC to decide on some of these crypto ETFs begins this month, including the XRP, SOL, and Dogecoin ETFs.

Source: https://coingape.com/crypto-etfs-approval-faces-uncertainty-as-government-shutdown-looms/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08941-8.28%
Sign
SIGN$0.03717-3.82%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00003901+0.25%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

XRP News: FXRP Launch on Flare Sparks XRP DeFi Era as 5M Tokens Mint Out

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,831.18
$98,831.18$98,831.18

-2.54%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,214.64
$3,214.64$3,214.64

-5.08%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3014
$2.3014$2.3014

-5.45%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.35
$143.35$143.35

-6.39%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16345
$0.16345$0.16345

-5.37%