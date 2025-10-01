Crypto companies ramp up US hiring in 2025 amid regulatory clarity

Clearer rules have spurred a US crypto hiring surge in 2025, but outdated tax policy and concerns over Trump’s personal ties to the industry still fuel resistance.

Crypto companies have ramped up hiring in the United States after new legislation and regulatory clarity reversed years of talent flight overseas, according to industry experts.

Hugh Norton-Smith, co-founder of crypto recruiting company Intersection Growth Partners, told Cointelegraph that his company is “now seeing a massive re-shoring of crypto talent given the regulatory clarity unlocked [in the US].”

Much of that clarity has come from new crypto legislation in Congress, most notably the Genius Act, a law setting clear rules for stablecoins in the country and signed into law by US President Donald Trump in July.

