ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Cronos (CRO) Partners with AWS to Enhance Tokenization and RWA Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 30, 2025 10:14 Cronos (CRO) collaborates with Amazon Web Services to accelerate tokenization and Real-World Asset (RWA) adoption, aiming to streamline onchain finance for institutions. Cronos (CRO), a prominent blockchain ecosystem, has announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) aimed at accelerating the adoption of tokenization and Real-World Assets (RWA) by institutions. This initiative, revealed on September 30, 2025, in Hong Kong, seeks to provide developers with enhanced access to Cronos’ data, infrastructure, and AI tools, facilitating the construction of the future of onchain finance. Enhancing Data and AI Capabilities The partnership enables Cronos to leverage AWS’s Public Blockchain Data to offer a reliable and report-ready data pipeline. This setup will allow AI agents to execute complex queries and analysis, streamlining workflows for financial institutions through report templates. AWS will support the growth of the ecosystem by providing selected Cronos developers and startups with up to $100,000 in AWS credits. This support is designed to assist in the development and expansion of tokenization pilots, RWA platforms, DeFi protocols, and AI-based applications on Cronos. Alignment with Cronos Roadmap This collaboration aligns with the recently unveiled Cronos 2025-2026 roadmap, which outlines an ambitious strategy for Cronos to establish itself as a leading blockchain for institutions. The roadmap includes the creation of tailored tokenization platforms for various sectors such as stocks, funds, commodities, insurance, forex, and real estate. Cronos aims to serve over 150 million users via Crypto.com, enhancing demand for CRO through seamless DeFi services and treasury integration. Future Aspirations and Technological Advancements Cronos has already made significant strides towards achieving its vision, with recent upgrades increasing block processing speed tenfold and reducing gas fees by 90%, resulting in a 400% increase in daily transactions. By 2026, Cronos aims… The post Cronos (CRO) Partners with AWS to Enhance Tokenization and RWA Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 30, 2025 10:14 Cronos (CRO) collaborates with Amazon Web Services to accelerate tokenization and Real-World Asset (RWA) adoption, aiming to streamline onchain finance for institutions. Cronos (CRO), a prominent blockchain ecosystem, has announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) aimed at accelerating the adoption of tokenization and Real-World Assets (RWA) by institutions. This initiative, revealed on September 30, 2025, in Hong Kong, seeks to provide developers with enhanced access to Cronos’ data, infrastructure, and AI tools, facilitating the construction of the future of onchain finance. Enhancing Data and AI Capabilities The partnership enables Cronos to leverage AWS’s Public Blockchain Data to offer a reliable and report-ready data pipeline. This setup will allow AI agents to execute complex queries and analysis, streamlining workflows for financial institutions through report templates. AWS will support the growth of the ecosystem by providing selected Cronos developers and startups with up to $100,000 in AWS credits. This support is designed to assist in the development and expansion of tokenization pilots, RWA platforms, DeFi protocols, and AI-based applications on Cronos. Alignment with Cronos Roadmap This collaboration aligns with the recently unveiled Cronos 2025-2026 roadmap, which outlines an ambitious strategy for Cronos to establish itself as a leading blockchain for institutions. The roadmap includes the creation of tailored tokenization platforms for various sectors such as stocks, funds, commodities, insurance, forex, and real estate. Cronos aims to serve over 150 million users via Crypto.com, enhancing demand for CRO through seamless DeFi services and treasury integration. Future Aspirations and Technological Advancements Cronos has already made significant strides towards achieving its vision, with recent upgrades increasing block processing speed tenfold and reducing gas fees by 90%, resulting in a 400% increase in daily transactions. By 2026, Cronos aims…

Cronos (CRO) Partners with AWS to Enhance Tokenization and RWA Adoption

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 08:12
Cronos
CRO$0.12174-2.98%
Allo
RWA$0.003989-4.72%
COM
COM$0.005078-6.79%
RealLink
REAL$0.06796+5.72%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003246-0.33%


Alvin Lang
Sep 30, 2025 10:14

Cronos (CRO) collaborates with Amazon Web Services to accelerate tokenization and Real-World Asset (RWA) adoption, aiming to streamline onchain finance for institutions.





Cronos (CRO), a prominent blockchain ecosystem, has announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) aimed at accelerating the adoption of tokenization and Real-World Assets (RWA) by institutions. This initiative, revealed on September 30, 2025, in Hong Kong, seeks to provide developers with enhanced access to Cronos’ data, infrastructure, and AI tools, facilitating the construction of the future of onchain finance.

Enhancing Data and AI Capabilities

The partnership enables Cronos to leverage AWS’s Public Blockchain Data to offer a reliable and report-ready data pipeline. This setup will allow AI agents to execute complex queries and analysis, streamlining workflows for financial institutions through report templates. AWS will support the growth of the ecosystem by providing selected Cronos developers and startups with up to $100,000 in AWS credits. This support is designed to assist in the development and expansion of tokenization pilots, RWA platforms, DeFi protocols, and AI-based applications on Cronos.

Alignment with Cronos Roadmap

This collaboration aligns with the recently unveiled Cronos 2025-2026 roadmap, which outlines an ambitious strategy for Cronos to establish itself as a leading blockchain for institutions. The roadmap includes the creation of tailored tokenization platforms for various sectors such as stocks, funds, commodities, insurance, forex, and real estate. Cronos aims to serve over 150 million users via Crypto.com, enhancing demand for CRO through seamless DeFi services and treasury integration.

Future Aspirations and Technological Advancements

Cronos has already made significant strides towards achieving its vision, with recent upgrades increasing block processing speed tenfold and reducing gas fees by 90%, resulting in a 400% increase in daily transactions. By 2026, Cronos aims to deploy $10 billion worth of tokenized assets and secure 20 million users across CeFi and DeFi platforms combined.

Comments from Cronos and AWS

Mirko Zhao, head of Cronos Labs, stated, “The next growth cycle will be driven by tokenization and RWAs. Cronos, with its roadmap integrating Crypto.com distribution and CRO-based liquidity, is uniquely positioned. Our collaboration with AWS further strengthens this foundation, providing secure and scalable pathways for institutions to bridge traditional and decentralized finance.” AWS emphasized the importance of robust, secure, and compliant technical solutions for financial institutions exploring asset tokenization, highlighting its commitment to supporting Cronos’s vision with enterprise-level security and regulatory compliance.

Broader Implications

This development underscores the accelerating convergence of blockchain, AI, and cloud technologies, equipping developers and businesses with essential tools for tokenization and institutional use cases. Cronos, with its extensive ecosystem, including over 500 application developers and contributors, continues to lead in creating an open and compliant DeFi infrastructure for the tokenized markets of the future.

For more detailed information, visit the official Cronos blog.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/cronos-aws-enhance-tokenization-rwa-adoption

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006158-6.65%
Allo
RWA$0.003989-4.68%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000878-15.57%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.003768-7.51%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000537-6.44%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,387.87
$99,387.87$99,387.87

-1.99%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,231.07
$3,231.07$3,231.07

-4.59%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3125
$2.3125$2.3125

-4.99%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$145.18
$145.18$145.18

-5.20%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16501
$0.16501$0.16501

-4.46%