Cronos (CRO) Partners with AWS to Enhance Institutional Tokenization Efforts



Rongchai Wang



Cronos (CRO), a prominent blockchain ecosystem, has announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) aimed at advancing the institutional adoption of tokenization and real-world assets (RWA), according to Cronos Labs. This collaboration seeks to leverage AWS’s vast infrastructure to make Cronos data, infrastructure, and AI tools more accessible to developers globally.

Expanding Blockchain Data Accessibility

Through the partnership, Cronos plans to integrate its blockchain data with AWS Public Blockchain Data, creating a reliable, analytics-ready pipeline. This initiative will facilitate AI-driven analytics and complex queries, providing financial institutions with simplified workflow solutions through ready-made reporting templates.

Supporting Growth with AWS Credits

In a bid to further accelerate ecosystem growth, AWS will offer selected Cronos developers up to $100,000 in AWS credits per startup. These credits aim to aid early-stage and institutional projects in scaling tokenization pilots, RWA platforms, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, and AI-powered applications built on the Cronos network.

Strategic Roadmap for Institutional Adoption

This partnership aligns with Cronos’s recently unveiled roadmap for 2025–2026, which outlines its strategy to establish itself as the preferred blockchain for institutions. Key elements include a dedicated tokenization platform for various asset classes and seamless distribution of DeFi services to over 150 million users through Crypto.com. Recent upgrades have already improved block times and reduced gas fees, significantly boosting transaction volumes.

Cronos aims to deploy $10 billion in tokenized assets and attract 20 million users in both centralized and decentralized finance by 2026.

Expert Insights and Vision

Mirko Zhao, Head of Cronos Labs, emphasized the critical role of tokenization and RWA in the next growth phase, highlighting Cronos’s unique positioning with its extensive distribution network and integrated tokenization and AI capabilities. The partnership with AWS is seen as a strategic move to provide a secure, scalable solution for bridging traditional and decentralized finance.

AWS echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of robust, secure technology solutions for financial institutions exploring asset tokenization. The collaboration aims to ensure enterprise-grade security and compliance while supporting Cronos’s vision for institutional-grade tokenization.

About Cronos

Cronos, supported by Cronos Labs, is a leading blockchain ecosystem partnered with Crypto.com and over 500 developers, reaching a user base of over a hundred million globally. Its mission is to create a compliant and accessible DeFi infrastructure for tokenized markets. The Cronos ecosystem includes three chains: Cronos EVM, Cronos POS, and Cronos zkEVM, collectively securing over $6 billion in user assets and processing over 100 million transactions.

Image source: Shutterstock



