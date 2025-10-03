The post Could Bitcoin Hit an Astounding High by Year-End? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latter part of the year brings an impressive potential milestone for Bitcoin as forecasts suggest the cryptocurrency might approach $200,000, fueled by escalating demand since July. CryptoQuant’s latest insights indicate a significant spike in Bitcoin demand, increasing at about 62,000 BTC per month, reminiscent of the growth observed in past fourth quarters. Continue Reading:Could Bitcoin Hit an Astounding High by Year-End? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/could-bitcoin-hit-an-astounding-high-by-year-end The post Could Bitcoin Hit an Astounding High by Year-End? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latter part of the year brings an impressive potential milestone for Bitcoin as forecasts suggest the cryptocurrency might approach $200,000, fueled by escalating demand since July. CryptoQuant’s latest insights indicate a significant spike in Bitcoin demand, increasing at about 62,000 BTC per month, reminiscent of the growth observed in past fourth quarters. Continue Reading:Could Bitcoin Hit an Astounding High by Year-End? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/could-bitcoin-hit-an-astounding-high-by-year-end