Could Bayern Munich Win The Treble This Season?

Bayern Munich smashed Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 and have now won 10 games in a row across all competitions. A run that is reminiscent of the 2012/13 treble winning season. (Photo by DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s incredible run to start the season continues. On Saturday, Bayern beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in front of 59,500 fans at a completely sold-out Deutsche Bank Park. Luis Díaz (1’ & 84’) and Harry Kane were the scorers.

The win means Bayern Munich has now won the first six games in the Bundesliga and the first ten games across all competitions. It is a start that, in its dominance, recalls the 2012/13 season when Bayern won the treble under head coach Jupp Heynckes.

Just by the numbers, Bayern Munich has now scored 38 goals in the first ten competitive games this season. That’s an average of 3.8 goals per game. At the same time, the Rekordmeister has conceded just eight goals or 0.8 goals per game.

In comparison, back in 2012/13, Bayern scored 28 goals across the first ten games across all competitions. Furthermore, while this year’s Bayern version won all its first ten games in the Bundesliga, the Franz-Beckenbauer Cup, the DFB Pokal, and the Champions League, the 2012/13 version under Heynckes lost to BATE Borisov on matchday 2 of the Champions League.

“I try not to focus on the last ten games, but I want to focus on the next few games,” Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany said after the game when asked about his team’s run of form. “The most important thing is that you have the feeling that you can win the next ten games. We did something similar last season as well. We must have this feeling, for if we get a bad result.”

As always, Kompany has very little interest in looking too far ahead. The Belgian head coach has enough experience from his playing career to know that things can quickly go in a different direction.

After all, Bayern has had tremendous starts in the past. Back in 1995/96, for example, Bayern started with seven wins under new head coach Otto Rehagel. It was a new record, but Dortmund would ultimately win the title at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich has gone from win to win to win this season. (Photo by DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

While Kompany is more diplomatic in his answers regarding the start of the season, Max Eberl, the director of sport, was at least willing to acknowledge the positive start. Furthermore, the 52-year-old was also seeking other parallels to explain why his team might be in good form.

“There are always moments that create a special bond within a team,” Eberl said in the mixed zone after the game. “I remember when I was in Gladbach, we avoided relegation and then reached the Champions League the year after. At Bayern, the 2012/13 season came after the loss final at home against Chelsea.”

Such moments create a special esprit within a team and can unleash a momentum that is hard to stop. Eberl believes that the source for his team’s momentum this year is the FIFA Club World Cup.

“We had a great game against Paris Saint-Germain but went out,” Eberl said. “The way we exited the tournament, the brutal injury to Jamal Musiala. Those moments this summer they have created a strong togetherness within the team.”

The trip to the US is one factor; another factor is Kompany. “Every player feels they’re part of the team,” Bayern defender Jonathan Tah said. “The coach is very communicative and is doing a great job in that department. Everyone is ready to give everything for the coach and for each other.”

As a result, Bayern has been playing incredible football. The parallels to the 2012/13 or 2019/20 treble seasons are obvious for everyone to see. Whether it is in Germany or in Europe, it will be hard to beat Bayern this season.

With Dortmund and Leipzig drawing each other earlier today, Bayern will head into the international break with a four-point gap at the top of the table. Then, after the break, Dortmund will come to the Allianz Arena. That game could be a big step towards winning the Bundesliga.

That’s the future, though. First, Bayern will head to the Oktoberfest on Sunday. “The players have earned their visit,” Eberl said. But there won’t be too much beer. “Tomorrow we’ll enjoy Oktoberfest, then focus on the national team, and then the next game against Dortmund,” Tah concluded.