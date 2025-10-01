ExchangeDEX+
COTI rolls out on-chain rewards program

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 06:51
Key highlights:

  • COTI Earn rewards users with on-chain tokens for everyday activity, with 12.5 million $COTI allocated for the first season
  • Token Points (TPs) are minted daily and distributed automatically to user wallets based on participation
  • Supported assets include wETH, wBTC, USDC-e, COTI, and gCOTI, with multiple ways to boost rewards

New loyalty model rewards meaningful engagement

COTI has launched “COTI Earn,” a new loyalty platform that directly incentivizes user activity across its blockchain ecosystem. Season 001, called Genesis, kicks off with 12.5 million $COTI in token-based rewards.

The program introduces Token Points (TPs), a unique reward unit that’s minted and distributed daily on-chain. These tokens are automatically sent to users’ wallets and can be earned through a variety of on-chain and social actions, including holding specific assets, making trades, and referring others to the network.

How rewards are earned

Participants can connect their wallet at earn.coti.io and begin collecting rewards simply by holding supported assets like wrapped ETH, wrapped BTC, and USDC-e on the COTI Network, or native COTI and gCOTI within the COTI Treasury. Additional opportunities exist for those who trade on DeFi platforms such as PriveX or Carbon, engage with community channels, complete quizzes, or bring new users into the ecosystem.

COTI Earn also includes elements like badges for early participation, leaderboards to track top users, and seasonal challenges designed to keep engagement fresh. The program aims to appeal to a wide range of users, from traders and referrers to long-time supporters.

A privacy-first foundation for Web3

The loyalty initiative comes as part of COTI’s broader mission to bring privacy to blockchain infrastructure. The company has built a cryptographic protocol using Garbled Circuits that allows for private computation across more than 70 blockchains, including Ethereum. This enables privacy-preserving applications such as confidential DeFi, private payments, tokenized real-world assets, and even government-backed digital currencies.

COTI’s privacy layer is already active and supports partnerships with key players in the space, including MetaMask, MyEtherWallet, Bancor, Cardano’s IOG, and the European Central Bank. This positions the project as a key infrastructure layer for institutions and developers seeking to build secure, scalable financial systems.

The bottom line

With COTI Earn, the company is shifting the loyalty model from passive signups to active on-chain contribution. By making rewards transparent, programmable, and accessible, COTI is targeting deeper engagement in a space that’s increasingly demanding utility over hype. For users looking to be part of a privacy-focused blockchain ecosystem while earning daily token incentives, the new platform opens a meaningful path forward.

Source: https://coincodex.com/article/73920/coti-rolls-out-on-chain-rewards-program/

