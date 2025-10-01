COTI – On-Chain Privacy

Why you should listen

Privacy isn’t a luxury — it’s the backbone of real freedom. It gives users the confidence to transact and explore without fear, and empowers builders to innovate without trade-offs.

COTI is a high-performance, EVM-compatible privacy layer built on Garbled Circuits, a powerful cryptographic primitive. It delivers scalable, privacy-on-demand across blockchains — unlocking the full potential of Web3 for businesses, individuals, and autonomous AI agents.

COTI is laying the cryptographic foundation for a new era of on-chain confidentiality. By combining cutting-edge privacy tech with fast, scalable infrastructure, we enable businesses and their users to interact securely — without friction and without compromise.

COTI is building a future where data and interactions remain protected by default, allowing everyone — companies, creators, users, and machines — to confidently participate and push the boundaries of what’s possible online.

