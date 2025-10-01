ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post COTI Launches COTI Earn Loyalty Platform with 12.5M Token Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COTI Earn converts every user interaction into Token Points (TPs), which are tokens that are created on-chain every day and sent to users’ wallets. The last component required to scale blockchain for organizations and businesses is Web3’s underlying privacy architecture, which COTI provides. With great pride, COTI, the blockchain infrastructure layer that prioritizes privacy, announces the launch of COTI Earn, the COTI ecosystem’s official loyalty platform. With incentives totaling 12.5 million COTI tokens, Season 001: Genesis is now live. COTI Earn converts every user interaction into Token Points (TPs), which are tokens that are created on-chain every day and sent to users’ wallets, in contrast to conventional airdrops that reward signups or other activities. All activities are lucrative, from trading and owning assets to recommending friends and interacting with others. “COTI Earn is designed to recognize real users and real contributions to the ecosystem” said Shahaf Bar-Geffen, COTI’s CEO. “As on-chain activity increases, loyalty platforms must evolve to be transparent, fair, and rewarding by design. Platforms running on vanity metrics simply won’t stand the test of time” Highlights of the Features: All Rewards Are Liquid:  TPs are on-chain, daily, and yours to keep. Earn while you hold – Hold selected assets on COTI Network = earn daily rewards. The more you hold, the more you earn. Seasonal Drops: New missions bring new rewards and fresh reasons to connect Badges & Boosters: Unlock badges for being early and being active. Leaderboards: Climb the ranks, beat your peers. Built for everyone: From traders to referrers to day-one believers. Every action = TPs = $COTI. Simple as that. How It Operates: Users link earn.coti.io to their wallet. They instantly start earning rewards if they own supported assets (wETH, wBTC, USDC-e on the COTI Network or COTI, gCOTI in the Treasury). They will get even… The post COTI Launches COTI Earn Loyalty Platform with 12.5M Token Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COTI Earn converts every user interaction into Token Points (TPs), which are tokens that are created on-chain every day and sent to users’ wallets. The last component required to scale blockchain for organizations and businesses is Web3’s underlying privacy architecture, which COTI provides. With great pride, COTI, the blockchain infrastructure layer that prioritizes privacy, announces the launch of COTI Earn, the COTI ecosystem’s official loyalty platform. With incentives totaling 12.5 million COTI tokens, Season 001: Genesis is now live. COTI Earn converts every user interaction into Token Points (TPs), which are tokens that are created on-chain every day and sent to users’ wallets, in contrast to conventional airdrops that reward signups or other activities. All activities are lucrative, from trading and owning assets to recommending friends and interacting with others. “COTI Earn is designed to recognize real users and real contributions to the ecosystem” said Shahaf Bar-Geffen, COTI’s CEO. “As on-chain activity increases, loyalty platforms must evolve to be transparent, fair, and rewarding by design. Platforms running on vanity metrics simply won’t stand the test of time” Highlights of the Features: All Rewards Are Liquid:  TPs are on-chain, daily, and yours to keep. Earn while you hold – Hold selected assets on COTI Network = earn daily rewards. The more you hold, the more you earn. Seasonal Drops: New missions bring new rewards and fresh reasons to connect Badges & Boosters: Unlock badges for being early and being active. Leaderboards: Climb the ranks, beat your peers. Built for everyone: From traders to referrers to day-one believers. Every action = TPs = $COTI. Simple as that. How It Operates: Users link earn.coti.io to their wallet. They instantly start earning rewards if they own supported assets (wETH, wBTC, USDC-e on the COTI Network or COTI, gCOTI in the Treasury). They will get even…

COTI Launches COTI Earn Loyalty Platform with 12.5M Token Rewards

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 05:29
COTI
COTI$0.03658-2.66%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006092-8.66%
COM
COM$0.005081-7.90%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2127-5.84%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00225-2.59%
  • COTI Earn converts every user interaction into Token Points (TPs), which are tokens that are created on-chain every day and sent to users’ wallets.
  • The last component required to scale blockchain for organizations and businesses is Web3’s underlying privacy architecture, which COTI provides.

With great pride, COTI, the blockchain infrastructure layer that prioritizes privacy, announces the launch of COTI Earn, the COTI ecosystem’s official loyalty platform. With incentives totaling 12.5 million COTI tokens, Season 001: Genesis is now live.

COTI Earn converts every user interaction into Token Points (TPs), which are tokens that are created on-chain every day and sent to users’ wallets, in contrast to conventional airdrops that reward signups or other activities. All activities are lucrative, from trading and owning assets to recommending friends and interacting with others.

Highlights of the Features:

  • All Rewards Are Liquid:  TPs are on-chain, daily, and yours to keep.
  • Earn while you hold – Hold selected assets on COTI Network = earn daily rewards. The more you hold, the more you earn.
  • Seasonal Drops: New missions bring new rewards and fresh reasons to connect
  • Badges & Boosters: Unlock badges for being early and being active.
  • Leaderboards: Climb the ranks, beat your peers.
  • Built for everyone: From traders to referrers to day-one believers.
  • Every action = TPs = $COTI. Simple as that.

How It Operates:

Users link earn.coti.io to their wallet. They instantly start earning rewards if they own supported assets (wETH, wBTC, USDC-e on the COTI Network or COTI, gCOTI in the Treasury). They will get even more by doing extra tasks like trading on PriveX or Carbon DeFi, participating on social media, completing quizzes, and recommending others. Onboarding into the COTI ecosystem is made simple via a bridging experience using Hyperlane Nexus.

Why COTI Earn Matters

The last component required to scale blockchain for organizations and businesses is Web3’s underlying privacy architecture, which COTI provides. By default, the blockchain is transparent; all wallets, transactions, and positions are accessible. Delivering quick, scalable, and compliant confidentiality to the whole blockchain ecosystem is the goal of COTI. The privacy layer of COTI is operational and has been implemented on Ethereum and more than 70 chains. COTI allows on-chain private computing without sacrificing speed, cost, or composability thanks to a cryptographic innovation called Garbled Circuits.

Because of its capacity to provide programmable privacy at scale and across chains, COTI serves as a basis for financial infrastructure that protects privacy, including:

  • Private Payments & Stablecoins (Partners: Cardano, MyEtherWallet, MetaMask, IOG)
  • Confindential DeFi (Collaborators: Carbon DeFi, Bancor, and PriveX)
  • Tokenization & RWAs (Partners: Tokenized Asset Coalition, Plume)
  • Government and CBDCs (Collaborators: BoI and European Central Bank)

Embrace the Revolution in Loyalty If you think private, programmable finance has a bright future, COTI Earn is for you, regardless of whether you’re an early adopter, a new user, or an interested bystander. Get in touch right now at earn.coti.io/

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/coti-launches-coti-earn-loyalty-platform-with-12-5m-token-rewards/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08941-8.28%
Sign
SIGN$0.03717-3.82%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00003901+0.25%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

XRP News: FXRP Launch on Flare Sparks XRP DeFi Era as 5M Tokens Mint Out

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,825.18
$98,825.18$98,825.18

-2.54%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,213.83
$3,213.83$3,213.83

-5.10%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3012
$2.3012$2.3012

-5.46%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.51
$143.51$143.51

-6.29%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16348
$0.16348$0.16348

-5.35%