CoinShares Boosts ETF Strategy with Acquisition of Bastion Asset Manager

CoinShares acquires Bastion Asset Management to expand its active crypto ETFs in the US, aiming to meet growing institutional demand.

CoinShares, a European crypto asset manager, has announced the acquisition of London-based Bastion Asset Management. This move is part of CoinShares’ strategy to expand its crypto investment offerings in the US market.

By integrating Bastion’s trading capabilities and expertise, CoinShares aims to launch actively managed crypto ETFs. This acquisition positions CoinShares to tap into the growing demand for more sophisticated investment products in the rapidly evolving crypto market.

CoinShares Expands Active ETF Offering

CoinShares’ acquisition of Bastion is a clear step toward enhancing its active ETF offerings.

The company plans to develop products that go beyond passive cryptocurrency funds, such as those tracking Bitcoin and Ether. Active ETFs, unlike passive funds, rely on managers to select investments and aim to outperform the market.

CoinShares’ spokesperson emphasized that most US crypto asset managers focus on passive products. They noted that as demand for more dynamic investment strategies grows, CoinShares plans to fill this gap.

By combining Bastion’s expertise in systematic trading and CoinShares’ investment platform, the firm is positioning itself to offer unique products in the US.

Bastion’s Expertise in Systematic Trading

Bastion team brings over 17 years of experience in developing systematic, alpha-generating strategies. This expertise comes from working with leading hedge funds such as BlueCrest Capital and Systematica Investments.

CoinShares plans to leverage Bastion’s quantitative approach, which uses academically backed signals to generate returns, regardless of market conditions.

This acquisition will allow CoinShares to offer actively managed ETFs that provide returns independent of the broader market’s direction.

CoinShares believes that these sophisticated strategies will help differentiate them in the highly competitive ETF market. This expertise will also aid in attracting institutional investors seeking more tailored and advanced crypto investment products.

CoinShares’ US Expansion Plans

The acquisition of Bastion is part of CoinShares’ broader expansion strategy in the US.

The firm is preparing for a public listing in the US through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The listing is expected to give CoinShares greater access to US capital markets and raise its visibility among American institutional investors.

CoinShares aims to become a leading institutional player in the US digital asset market. The firm believes that expanding its product offering with active ETFs will help achieve this goal.

The US remains a major market for digital assets, and CoinShares is positioning itself to capitalize on the growing institutional demand for crypto investment products.

