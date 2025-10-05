ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter, Denies Banking Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Oct 04, 2025 10:58 America’s largest crypto exchange joins Circle, Ripple, and Paxos in race for federal oversight as stablecoin regulations reshape industry Looks like Coinbase wants to play ball with the feds. The crypto giant just filed for a National Trust Company Charter – but they’re adamant about one thing: they’re not becoming a bank. What’s the big deal? The application to the Office of the Comptroller would let Coinbase skip the headache of state-by-state approvals for custody and payment services. It’s a major shift from their current setup under New York’s BitLicense rules. They’re not alone in this game. Circle, Ripple, Paxos, and BitGo have all knocked on the OCC’s door this year. But right now, Anchorage Digital’s the only crypto player with this golden ticket. The timing’s interesting. After Trump signed that landmark stablecoin law in July putting the OCC in charge, crypto companies are racing to get federal blessing. And why not? It’s finally clear who’s calling the shots. “Coinbase has no intention of becoming a bank,” insists Greg Tusar, their VP of institutional product. But here’s what they do want: the power to safeguard assets, manage stablecoin reserves, and handle payment settlements. Plus, they won’t need partner banks for those pesky on-ramp and off-ramp services anymore. Right now, crypto exchanges are juggling different rules in every state. It’s a mess. Federal oversight would clean that up fast, letting them operate nationwide under one set of rules. And institutional investors? They love this stuff. Federal oversight means credibility, and credibility means more big players might jump in. Yet the OCC moves at its own pace – we could be waiting months or even years for approval. But here’s the real story: crypto’s growing up. Instead of… The post Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter, Denies Banking Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Oct 04, 2025 10:58 America’s largest crypto exchange joins Circle, Ripple, and Paxos in race for federal oversight as stablecoin regulations reshape industry Looks like Coinbase wants to play ball with the feds. The crypto giant just filed for a National Trust Company Charter – but they’re adamant about one thing: they’re not becoming a bank. What’s the big deal? The application to the Office of the Comptroller would let Coinbase skip the headache of state-by-state approvals for custody and payment services. It’s a major shift from their current setup under New York’s BitLicense rules. They’re not alone in this game. Circle, Ripple, Paxos, and BitGo have all knocked on the OCC’s door this year. But right now, Anchorage Digital’s the only crypto player with this golden ticket. The timing’s interesting. After Trump signed that landmark stablecoin law in July putting the OCC in charge, crypto companies are racing to get federal blessing. And why not? It’s finally clear who’s calling the shots. “Coinbase has no intention of becoming a bank,” insists Greg Tusar, their VP of institutional product. But here’s what they do want: the power to safeguard assets, manage stablecoin reserves, and handle payment settlements. Plus, they won’t need partner banks for those pesky on-ramp and off-ramp services anymore. Right now, crypto exchanges are juggling different rules in every state. It’s a mess. Federal oversight would clean that up fast, letting them operate nationwide under one set of rules. And institutional investors? They love this stuff. Federal oversight means credibility, and credibility means more big players might jump in. Yet the OCC moves at its own pace – we could be waiting months or even years for approval. But here’s the real story: crypto’s growing up. Instead of…

Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter, Denies Banking Plans

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 08:22
COM
COM$0.005073-6.88%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05954+1.98%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.004507-21.39%
Wink
LIKE$0.004755-12.52%


Lawrence Jengar
Oct 04, 2025 10:58

America’s largest crypto exchange joins Circle, Ripple, and Paxos in race for federal oversight as stablecoin regulations reshape industry



Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter, Denies Banking Plans

Looks like Coinbase wants to play ball with the feds. The crypto giant just filed for a National Trust Company Charter – but they’re adamant about one thing: they’re not becoming a bank.

What’s the big deal? The application to the Office of the Comptroller would let Coinbase skip the headache of state-by-state approvals for custody and payment services. It’s a major shift from their current setup under New York’s BitLicense rules.

They’re not alone in this game. Circle, Ripple, Paxos, and BitGo have all knocked on the OCC’s door this year. But right now, Anchorage Digital’s the only crypto player with this golden ticket.

The timing’s interesting. After Trump signed that landmark stablecoin law in July putting the OCC in charge, crypto companies are racing to get federal blessing. And why not? It’s finally clear who’s calling the shots.

“Coinbase has no intention of becoming a bank,” insists Greg Tusar, their VP of institutional product. But here’s what they do want: the power to safeguard assets, manage stablecoin reserves, and handle payment settlements. Plus, they won’t need partner banks for those pesky on-ramp and off-ramp services anymore.

Right now, crypto exchanges are juggling different rules in every state. It’s a mess. Federal oversight would clean that up fast, letting them operate nationwide under one set of rules.

And institutional investors? They love this stuff. Federal oversight means credibility, and credibility means more big players might jump in. Yet the OCC moves at its own pace – we could be waiting months or even years for approval.

But here’s the real story: crypto’s growing up. Instead of dodging regulators, major players are asking for oversight. Who’d have thought? Sure, better consumer protection might cost more, and those costs could hit your wallet. But isn’t that better than the Wild West we’ve had?

What’s next? Coinbase’s move shows crypto’s ready to work within the system. And with stablecoin rules now on the books, Washington’s just getting started. The pressure’s on for broader crypto oversight – and this time, the industry seems ready to deal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Coinbase becoming a bank?

No, Coinbase explicitly states they are not becoming a bank. They are seeking a National Trust Company Charter to simplify their custody and payment services operations.

Why is Coinbase applying for a federal charter?

Coinbase is applying for a federal charter to avoid the complexity of state-by-state approvals for custody and payment services, streamlining their regulatory compliance.

Which other crypto companies have applied for federal charters?

Circle, Ripple, Paxos, and BitGo have applied for federal charters. Currently, Anchorage Digital is the only crypto company that has received approval.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/coinbase-seeks-federal-trust-charter-denies-banking-plans

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00619-6.60%
Allo
RWA$0.003992-4.70%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00087-16.82%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.00376-7.70%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000539-6.58%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,404.43
$99,404.43$99,404.43

-1.97%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,231.80
$3,231.80$3,231.80

-4.57%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3139
$2.3139$2.3139

-4.94%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$145.24
$145.24$145.24

-5.16%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16505
$0.16505$0.16505

-4.44%