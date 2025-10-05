Coinbase is charging ahead to reshape finance by seeking a national trust charter, signaling bold expansion plans beyond custody into mainstream crypto innovation. Coinbase Files OCC Application to Broaden Custody, Payments, and Compliance Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc. (Nasdaq: COIN) announced on Oct. 3 that it has filed an application with the Office of the Comptroller […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/coinbase-files-for-national-trust-charter-to-bridge-crypto-and-traditional-finance/