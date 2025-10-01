Coinbase CEO: We will push the scale of Coinbase's on-chain lending to $100 billion By: PANews 2025/10/01 08:10 Share

PANews reported on October 1 that Coinbase issued a statement saying that the amount of on-chain lending generated through Coinbase has reached 1 billion US dollars. In response, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that the next goal is to push the on-chain lending amount to 100 billion US dollars, achieve hockey stick-like growth, and promote the development of the on-chain economy.