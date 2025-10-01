Coinbase CEO: We will push the scale of Coinbase's on-chain lending to $100 billion

PANews reported on October 1 that Coinbase issued a statement saying that the amount of on-chain lending generated through Coinbase has reached 1 billion US dollars. In response, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that the next goal is to push the on-chain lending amount to 100 billion US dollars, achieve hockey stick-like growth, and promote the development of the on-chain economy.
Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more