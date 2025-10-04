Coinbase applies for a national trust company charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC)

PANews reported on October 4th that, according to The Block, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (ticker: COIN) announced in a statement that it is applying for a national trust company charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). Greg Tusar, Coinbase's Vice President of Institutional Products, stated in the statement, "An OCC charter will simplify oversight of new products and foster continued innovation, integrating digital assets into traditional finance. We are not the first cryptocurrency company to apply for a federal charter, nor will we be the last." Tusar stated that Coinbase has no intention of becoming a bank. Paxos, BitGo, Ripple, and Circle have also applied for banking charters from the OCC in response to the Trump administration's crypto-friendly regulatory environment. PANews reported on October 4th that, according to The Block, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (ticker: COIN) announced in a statement that it is applying for a national trust company charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). Greg Tusar, Coinbase's Vice President of Institutional Products, stated in the statement, "An OCC charter will simplify oversight of new products and foster continued innovation, integrating digital assets into traditional finance. We are not the first cryptocurrency company to apply for a federal charter, nor will we be the last." Tusar stated that Coinbase has no intention of becoming a bank. Paxos, BitGo, Ripple, and Circle have also applied for banking charters from the OCC in response to the Trump administration's crypto-friendly regulatory environment.