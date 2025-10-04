ExchangeDEX+
Coinbase is collaborating with Samsung, the largest mobile phone maker in the world, which would simplify cryptocurrency utilization for millions of users.

Coinbase and Samsung Join Forces to Unlock Seamless Crypto Access for 75M+ Users

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 08:30
gaming samsung 6

Coinbase is collaborating with Samsung, the largest mobile phone maker in the world, which would simplify cryptocurrency utilization for millions of users. Initially in the U.S., Samsung Wallet will allow people owning Galaxy phones to access Coinbase One immediately. It will onboard over 75 million users into a high-quality crypto experience supported by one of the most reputable exchanges.  

This collaboration will be significant in bringing digital currency to daily usage. Both companies claim that they intend to go global with new products in the future.

Coinbase One Launches in Samsung Wallet

The core of this partnership is Coinbase One’s all-in-one membership, which the exchange offers to provide a straightforward and secure experience for crypto users. The U.S.-based Samsung Galaxy users now have access to the Samsung Wallet app, which allows them to explore crypto with special access to the exchange.

Coinbase One revolutionarily provides numerous services, such as no trading fees, greater staking rates, priority assistance, and special packages. Its account protection is the most important feature. It is able to recover stolen money when the user is accessed by an intruder. This provides the users with added protection when they begin to use crypto.

The membership operates on the CB1 card, which allows members to spend and earn crypto in daily life. Through this introduction, the Galaxy users will be able to access decentralized finance immediately through the phones and not go through additional applications and complex constructions.

Samsung Pay Integration Expands Crypto Utility

Coinbase One is also available on Samsung Pay to its users in the U.S. Galaxy owners will be able to more easily manage and use their digital money.  

This is not the first time that Samsung has been interested in embedding new money tools in its devices. Making the crypto exchange available at Samsung Wallet and Samsung Pay makes Galaxy users have a more convenient exchange of cryptocurrencies.  

According to Samsung leaders, this matters, as a lot of phone owners desire easier access to crypto. The giant crypto exchange is credible and easy-going, so it suits best.  

A Global Vision for the Future of Finance

The U.S. launch is a beginning. Soon, Coinbase and Samsung will expand to additional countries. They desire to make it simple to use cryptos among the millions of Galaxy customers worldwide, enabling access to finance technology.  

By combining Samsung’s scale with Coinbase’s trusted platform, we can provide people with the most popular tools for utilizing cryptocurrency. They also have well over 75 million Galaxy clients in the U.S. and more in additional nations in the near future, according to Coinbase’s chief business officer, Shan Aggarwal.  

“Millions of Galaxy phone users rely on Samsung Wallet,” stated Drew Blackard, senior VP of mobile products at Samsung. We seek improvements in it. Coinbase is a pioneer, so they are the ones to offer our users hassle-free access to crypto.”

The collaboration provides a good trend: implementing blockchain in mobiles. That Coinbase and Samsung can use crypto in smartphones implies adding crypto to users and transforming future experiences in digital money available to users and businesses.

