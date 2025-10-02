CNBC interview with Hashkey Capital CEO Deng Chao: Now is the "best time" for institutions to enter the digital asset market in compliance with regulations

PANews reported on October 2nd that during the Token204 Summit, HashKey Capital CEO Deng Chao said in an exclusive interview with CNBC that with the launch of HashKey DAT's over US$500 million digital asset treasury (DAT) fund, institutional allocation of digital assets is entering a critical window period. "Now is the perfect time for institutions to enter the digital asset market in a compliant and prudent manner," Deng Chao noted. "Both DATs and the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) will provide businesses and institutions with a compliant and transparent path to participation." He emphasized that the open regulatory approach and sandbox mechanisms adopted by Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and other jurisdictions provide a clear framework for industry innovation, boosting the confidence of institutional investors while helping them capture potential returns while managing risk. "Don't be overly optimistic when the market is overheated, and maintain confidence when it's declining." Deng Chao added that HashKey will continue to serve as a bridge, promoting the deep integration of traditional finance and the crypto world, and consolidating Asia's leading position in global digital asset infrastructure and innovation. PANews reported on October 2nd that during the Token204 Summit, HashKey Capital CEO Deng Chao said in an exclusive interview with CNBC that with the launch of HashKey DAT's over US$500 million digital asset treasury (DAT) fund, institutional allocation of digital assets is entering a critical window period. "Now is the perfect time for institutions to enter the digital asset market in a compliant and prudent manner," Deng Chao noted. "Both DATs and the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) will provide businesses and institutions with a compliant and transparent path to participation." He emphasized that the open regulatory approach and sandbox mechanisms adopted by Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and other jurisdictions provide a clear framework for industry innovation, boosting the confidence of institutional investors while helping them capture potential returns while managing risk. "Don't be overly optimistic when the market is overheated, and maintain confidence when it's declining." Deng Chao added that HashKey will continue to serve as a bridge, promoting the deep integration of traditional finance and the crypto world, and consolidating Asia's leading position in global digital asset infrastructure and innovation.