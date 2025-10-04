ExchangeDEX+
Move driven by client demand for nonstop risk management; trading to run via CME Globex with brief weekend downtime.Move driven by client demand for nonstop risk management; trading to run via CME Globex with brief weekend downtime.

CME Group to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures in 2026

By: CryptoPotato
2025/10/04 05:49
Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group has revealed plans to introduce 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures and options beginning in early 2026.

If approved, this will make it the first major U.S.-regulated exchange to offer around-the-clock access to crypto derivatives, aligning it with DeFi standards.

Rising Client Demand

The derivatives marketplace announced in a Thursday statement that, subject to regulatory green light, it plans to offer customers the ability to trade cryptocurrency futures and options “24 hours a day, seven days a week” starting in early 2026. The initiative is driven by growing user demand for continuous risk management and liquidity.

“While not all markets lend themselves to operating 24/7, client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week,” said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equities, FX and Alternative Products at CME Group.

The expanded operation hours will apply to CME’s suite of crypto products, including Bitcoin and Ethereum futures and options. Trading will be available continuously via the CME Globex electronic platform, except for a two-hour maintenance window on weekends. On the other hand, weekend and holiday trades will be done on the next business day, with clearing, settlement, and regulatory reporting processed in the same way.

Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management, said the development shows that traditional finance is quickly conforming to DeFi practices, stressing that it was “just the beginning.”

At a joint roundtable hosted by the SEC and CFTC this week, CEO Terrence Duffy said he expects demand for around-the-clock trading to grow, noting that crypto offers the clearest path to achieving it.

Other executives shared the same views, with Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeff Sprecher highlighting that markets should determine which assets are suited for continuous trading. Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman explained that her firm is working toward 24/5 equities but still faces practical challenges.

Crypto Derivatives Hit Record Highs

CME’s initiative might attract institutions seeking the security of a regulated exchange while avoiding the limitations of standard market hours. If approved, it could position the platform ahead of offshore rivals that already run nonstop but operate with less regulatory oversight.

Meanwhile, the company’s crypto derivatives have reached new highs in 2025, with notional open interest hitting a record $39 billion in September. In August, average daily open interest rose by 95% from last year to 335,200 contracts, while average daily volume jumped 230% to 411,000 contracts. The exchange also reported a record of more than 1,010 large open interest holders across its crypto offerings.

The post CME Group to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures in 2026 appeared first on CryptoPotato.

