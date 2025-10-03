CME Group: Q3 average daily trading volume hits second highest on record, with cryptocurrency contracts trading at 340,000 contracts

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to PRNewswire, derivatives market CME Group released quarterly and monthly market data, showing that the average daily trading volume (ADV) reached 25.3 million contracts this year, and the ADV in September reached 26.1 million contracts, both setting the second highest trading volume record in history. Among them:

1. In the third quarter, the average daily trading volume of cryptocurrency contracts reached 340,000 contracts (with a notional value of US$14.1 billion), with the average daily trading volume of micro Ethereum futures contracts reaching 209,000 contracts and the average daily trading volume of Ethereum futures contracts reaching 236,000 contracts.

2. The average daily trading volume of cryptocurrency contracts in September was 309,000 contracts (with a notional value of US$13.7 billion). The average daily trading volume of micro Ethereum futures contracts increased by 472% to 182,000 contracts, and the average daily trading volume of micro Bitcoin futures contracts increased by 50% to 62,000 contracts.