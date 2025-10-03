ExchangeDEX+
TLDR CME Group will launch around-the-clock trading for cryptocurrency futures and options in early 2026 The expansion requires regulatory approval from the CFTC, which is currently operating with reduced capacity due to a government shutdown Trading will be available 24/7 except for a short weekly maintenance window, with holiday and weekend trades settling on the [...] The post CME Group Plans 24/7 Crypto Derivatives Trading Starting Early 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.

CME Group Plans 24/7 Crypto Derivatives Trading Starting Early 2026

By: Coincentral
2025/10/03 14:43

TLDR

  • CME Group will launch around-the-clock trading for cryptocurrency futures and options in early 2026
  • The expansion requires regulatory approval from the CFTC, which is currently operating with reduced capacity due to a government shutdown
  • Trading will be available 24/7 except for a short weekly maintenance window, with holiday and weekend trades settling on the next business day
  • CME Group is the world’s leading exchange for BTC and ETH futures with $16.8 billion and $9.8 billion in open interest respectively
  • The move responds to growing client demand for continuous crypto trading access on regulated platforms

CME Group announced plans to offer continuous trading for its cryptocurrency futures and options markets starting in early 2026. The expansion would mark a change from the exchange’s current schedule, which includes pauses on weekends, holidays, and outside business hours.

The Chicago-based derivatives marketplace made the announcement on Thursday. The new service is subject to regulatory review by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Tim McCourt, CME Group’s global head of equities, FX, and alternative products, explained the reasoning behind the expansion. He said client demand for continuous cryptocurrency trading has increased as market participants need to manage risk every day of the week.

Under the proposed model, traders will have access to bitcoin and ether futures and options through CME Globex at any time. The only exception will be a brief weekly maintenance window.

Holiday and weekend trades will still settle on the next business day. This maintains consistency in the exchange’s reporting and clearing operations.

Regulatory Review Faces Delays

The approval process faces potential delays due to current circumstances in Washington. The CFTC is operating with reduced capacity following a government shutdown that began after Congress failed to pass a budget bill.

The shutdown makes it unlikely the regulator will review the 24/7 trading proposal until operations resume. No proposed deal to end the shutdown was under consideration at the time of the announcement.

CME Group CEO Terrence Duffy addressed the topic at a joint SEC and CFTC roundtable discussion this week. He stated that the market would soon demand 24/7 trading and that crypto was the best way to achieve it.

Current Market Position

CME Group holds a strong position in the institutional crypto derivatives market. According to CoinGlass data, it is the world’s leading exchange for BTC and ETH futures by open interest.

The exchange currently has $16.8 billion in notional value for bitcoin futures contracts. Its ether futures contracts total $9.8 billion in notional value.

CME Group reported a notional open interest volume of approximately $39 billion as of September 18. Global crypto derivatives open interest stood at about $3.2 billion according to CoinMarketCap data.

The exchange serves as a key marketplace for US institutional investors trading crypto derivatives. Its regulated status provides stability that some offshore platforms cannot match.

The proposed 24/7 trading would align CME Group’s services more closely with the nonstop nature of crypto markets. Many offshore platforms already offer continuous trading but operate with less regulatory oversight.

The expansion would allow institutions to access regulated trading at any time without the constraints of traditional business hours. This could provide CME Group with a competitive advantage over less regulated venues.

The post CME Group Plans 24/7 Crypto Derivatives Trading Starting Early 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.

