Claire’s Rescued From Collapse, But Relevance Will Decide Its Future

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 00:43
An acquisition has kept 156 UK stores alive and saved 1,000 jobs. The harder task? Winning back tweens and teens who’ve already moved on.(Photo by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)

Getty Images

For decades, Claire’s wasn’t just a shop. It was part of growing up. The first ear piercing, the first accessory chosen with a best friend, the first moment of independence with pocket money proudly clutched. For a generation, the walls of plastic sparkle and glittering displays were more than retail, they were rites of passage.

That’s why for many consumers, its collapse into administration this summer felt so personal. Overnight, online orders were halted, 306 UK stores were under review, and 2,150 jobs were at risk. A brand once woven into the fabric of teenage life was suddenly reduced to a memory.

Now, there has been a reprieve. Private equity firm Modella Capital has stepped in to acquire 156 Claire’s stores in the UK and Ireland, safeguarding around 1,000 jobs. For families who rely on Claire’s as an employer, and for shoppers still attached to the brand, this is welcome news. But survival on paper is not the same as relevance in practice. The question that matters most: will today’s tweens and teens want to go back?

The appetite should be there. Young consumers are crying out for places to belong, to browse with friends, to buy something small but significant. Parents want safe spaces, affordable treats, and brands that understand their children. And culturally, the timing should be perfect. The ’90s and Y2K aesthetic is everywhere again, from Clueless to Tamagotchis, chokers to butterfly clips – recycled and reimagined on TikTok.

And yet, Claire’s missed its own revival. Stores became cluttered and overwhelming. Prices felt out of step with the pocket-money impulse buys parents remembered. The glossy Instagram feed, with more than a million followers, bore little resemblance to the in-store experience. The bridge between digital sparkle and physical shopping was never built.

I saw the gap firsthand. My eldest daughter was nine when she saved up her allowance for a big day out at Claire’s. After half an hour of browsing, she proudly chose two items. Then came the upsell: “If you buy another, you get three free.” It sounded magical, until it became exhausting. Another half hour of indecision drained the joy. We left frazzled and frustrated, and she never asked to go back. What should have been a formative retail memory became a reminder of how quickly the magic could vanish.

This new chapter, under Modella, will only succeed if Claire’s puts those customers back at the heart of its story.

First, joy has to return. Consumers want stores that feel fun, not frazzled. Discovery should be simple and exciting, with curated drops, themed displays, and ear-piercing experiences that feel like events worth sharing.

Second, the online and offline worlds must finally meet. One million Instagram followers mean little without foot traffic. Social trends should start in-store. Influencer collabs should be shoppable in real life. The sparkle on screen must match the sparkle on shelves.

Third, value must feel balanced. Competing with Shein and Temu on sheer cheapness is a race already lost. Parents and teens want affordable treats, yes, but also the option of pieces that feel special enough to keep. Tiered ranges, smarter sourcing, and stronger quality signals could help Claire’s feel worth the visit again.

This acquisition is not a fairytale ending. It is the start of a second act – a pause and chance to decide what kind of brand Claire’s wants to be. If it can listen to the customers who once loved it, if it can recapture delight rather than pressure, and make today’s nine-year-olds feel the thrill their parents once did, then Claire’s won’t just have been saved, it will have been reborn and in a way only authentic delivery can achieve in today’s fast-paced retail world.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/katehardcastle/2025/09/29/claires-rescued-from-collapse-but-relevance-will-decide-its-future/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

