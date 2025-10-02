Citadel Launches SuiBall, the First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, October 2nd, 2025, Chainwire

Suiball, unveiled for the first time at SuiFest, delivers secure clear signing, seamless integration with Sui features and dApps, and an intuitive experience built for today’s crypto users

Citadel Wallet, a leading innovator in crypto hardware design and development, today announced the launch of Suiball, the first Sui-native hardware wallet, during a live reveal at SuiFest. Built for a new generation of crypto users, Suiball offers secure, transaction-aware clear signing and deep native integration with Slush, the leading Sui wallet, as well as the broader Sui ecosystem of assets, applications, and experiences.

Pre-orders for SuiBall are now live on Suiball.com, giving users a chance to be among the first to secure the powerful, premium new device designed for a tailored user experience that makes digital ownership intuitive and accessible. Early supporters will also benefit from a 35% discount available only at the Pre-Order stage.

Suiball introduces a transparent, user-first approach to signing transactions called clear signing, which eliminates the guesswork common in legacy wallets with blind signing, one of the biggest security risks. Every transaction signed with Suiball is fully human-readable, presented through an intuitive modern UI, giving users the confidence to know exactly what they’re approving. The wallet supports all native Sui assets such as WAL, DEEP, NS and NFTs, DeFi platforms such as Suilend, Bluefin, Cetus, Ika, complete roster of Bitcoin DeFi products and native Bitcoin with future plans for Gaming and Payments use cases as well.

With native BTC support and deep integration across the Sui ecosystem, Suiball will help power a new generation of DeFi and cross-chain experiences. Nearly 30% percent of Sui’s TVL consists of BTC assets, reflecting the network’s role in the growth of BTCfi. Suiball gives users the confidence and tools they need to store high-value assets, interact with onchain protocols, and do so with transparency and control.

This launch marks a new chapter for secure devices in crypto, as Suiball brings advanced hardware, modern UI/UX, premium design and the most sought-after native blockchain features together in one device. It starts with Sui, the only blockchain built for mass adoption. Interested parties can learn more and pre-order the SuiBall from Citadel Wallet at https://suiball.com/.

About Citadel Wallet

Citadel Wallet is more than a hardware wallet company, we’re building the next generation of Web3 personal devices. Our mission is to make self-custody both secure and deeply personal, combining cutting-edge technologies (EAL6+ secure elements, PSA3 certified processors, Advanced displays, Interfaces such as USB, Bluetooth, NFC and audited firmware) with sleek, premium design and intuitive user experiences. Instead of going multichain and offering minimal support to each network, Citadel Wallet focuses on selecting the best and most promising networks such as Sui and bringing a level of support that elevates the whole ecosystem. By blending security, gamification, and storytelling, we’re creating devices people will not only trust, but also love to use, making them true companions for the future of Web3.

About Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the ground up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich onchain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build user-friendly experiences. For more information about Sui, interested parties can visit https://sui.io

