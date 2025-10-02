ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Citadel Launches SuiBall, the First Sui-Native Hardware WalletCitadel Launches SuiBall, the First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet

Citadel Launches SuiBall, the First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet

By: Cryptodaily
2025/10/02 12:00
SUI
SUI$1.8333-8.15%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01803-5.35%

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, October 2nd, 2025, Chainwire

Suiball, unveiled for the first time at SuiFest, delivers secure clear signing, seamless integration with Sui features and dApps, and an intuitive experience built for today’s crypto users

Citadel Wallet, a leading innovator in crypto hardware design and development, today announced the launch of Suiball, the first Sui-native hardware wallet, during a live reveal at SuiFest. Built for a new generation of crypto users, Suiball offers secure, transaction-aware clear signing and deep native integration with Slush, the leading Sui wallet, as well as the broader Sui ecosystem of assets, applications, and experiences.

Pre-orders for SuiBall are now live on Suiball.com, giving users a chance to be among the first to secure the powerful, premium new device designed for a tailored user experience that makes digital ownership intuitive and accessible. Early supporters will also benefit from a 35% discount available only at the Pre-Order stage.

Suiball introduces a transparent, user-first approach to signing transactions called clear signing, which eliminates the guesswork common in legacy wallets with blind signing, one of the biggest security risks. Every transaction signed with Suiball is fully human-readable, presented through an intuitive modern UI, giving users the confidence to know exactly what they’re approving. The wallet supports all native Sui assets such as WAL, DEEP, NS and NFTs, DeFi platforms such as Suilend, Bluefin, Cetus, Ika, complete roster of Bitcoin DeFi products and native Bitcoin with future plans for Gaming and Payments use cases as well.

With native BTC support and deep integration across the Sui ecosystem, Suiball will help power a new generation of DeFi and cross-chain experiences. Nearly 30% percent of Sui’s TVL consists of BTC assets, reflecting the network’s role in the growth of BTCfi. Suiball gives users the confidence and tools they need to store high-value assets, interact with onchain protocols, and do so with transparency and control.

This launch marks a new chapter for secure devices in crypto, as Suiball brings advanced hardware, modern UI/UX, premium design and the most sought-after native blockchain features together in one device. It starts with Sui, the only blockchain built for mass adoption. Interested parties can learn more and pre-order the SuiBall from Citadel Wallet at https://suiball.com/. 

About Citadel Wallet

Citadel Wallet is more than a hardware wallet company, we’re building the next generation of Web3 personal devices. Our mission is to make self-custody both secure and deeply personal, combining cutting-edge technologies (EAL6+ secure elements, PSA3 certified processors, Advanced displays, Interfaces such as USB, Bluetooth, NFC and audited firmware) with sleek, premium design and intuitive user experiences. Instead of going multichain and offering minimal support to each network, Citadel Wallet focuses on selecting the best and most promising networks such as Sui and bringing a level of support that elevates the whole ecosystem. By blending security, gamification, and storytelling, we’re creating devices people will not only trust, but also love to use, making them true companions for the future of Web3.

About Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the ground up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich onchain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build user-friendly experiences. For more information about Sui, interested parties can visit https://sui.io

ContactSui Foundationmedia@sui.io

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08941-8.28%
Sign
SIGN$0.03717-3.82%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00003901+0.25%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

XRP News: FXRP Launch on Flare Sparks XRP DeFi Era as 5M Tokens Mint Out

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,818.91
$98,818.91$98,818.91

-2.55%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,213.41
$3,213.41$3,213.41

-5.12%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3010
$2.3010$2.3010

-5.47%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.52
$143.52$143.52

-6.28%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16346
$0.16346$0.16346

-5.36%