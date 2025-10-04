Citadel Introduces SuiBall: A Revolutionary Sui-Native Hardware Wallet



Citadel Wallet, a prominent name in crypto hardware design, has announced the launch of SuiBall, the first hardware wallet designed specifically for the Sui blockchain. The announcement was made during SuiFest, a live event celebrating advancements within the Sui ecosystem. According to Sui Foundation, SuiBall aims to provide a seamless and secure user experience, integrating deeply with Sui’s features and applications.

A New Standard for Hardware Wallets

The SuiBall wallet introduces ‘clear signing’, a feature that allows users to view and understand transaction details before approval, addressing the security risks associated with traditional ‘blind signing’. This innovation ensures transparency and empowers users by providing a fully human-readable interface. Suiball supports all native Sui assets, including NFTs and DeFi platforms such as Suilend and Bluefin, and has plans to expand into gaming and payments.

Adeniyi Abiodun, co-founder and CTO of Mysten Labs, highlighted SuiBall’s role in enhancing transaction transparency, crucial for the growing BTCfi and other high-value applications across the Sui network. With nearly 30% of Sui’s total value locked (TVL) comprising BTC assets, Suiball is positioned to facilitate secure and transparent interactions within the DeFi landscape.

Turning Vision into Reality

SuiBall represents a significant step forward in crypto hardware, combining advanced security features with a user-friendly design. Andy Kulikyan, Founder at Citadel Wallet, emphasized the device’s role in setting new standards for Web3 personal devices. By integrating secure hardware with Sui’s blockchain capabilities, Suiball provides users with the tools needed for confident asset management.

The launch of SuiBall marks a pivotal moment for secure crypto devices, as it promises to deliver a premium user experience with the most sought-after blockchain features. Interested users can pre-order the SuiBall to take advantage of an early supporter discount, as Citadel Wallet continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in self-custody solutions.

