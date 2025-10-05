ExchangeDEX+
Circle’s USDC Surpasses $75 Billion Mark

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 12:04
Key Points:
  • USDC achieves $75 billion issuance, covering 24.9% of USD stablecoins.
  • Record reflects rising demand for USDC in digital finance.
  • Positive reactions indicate confidence in stablecoin’s market position.

Circle announced on social media that USDC issuance has exceeded $75 billion, reaching a historic high, and now constitutes 24.9% of the total US dollar stablecoin market.

This milestone underscores USDC’s growing demand and influence in digital finance, enhancing on-chain liquidity and potentially impacting Ethereum and DeFi trading volumes.

USDC’s $75 Billion: Market Impact and Reactions

Circle’s announcement that USDC issuance has surpassed $75 billion highlights significant growth. Stablecoin’s market share is now 24.9% of all USD-backed stablecoins. Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle, emphasized the company’s commitment to transparency and innovation:

The increase in USDC issuance underscores its appeal within the financial ecosystem. Enhanced liquidity and trading activities across platforms reflect its influence, particularly boosting Ethereum’s DeFi space.

The crypto community largely views the milestone positively, with continued confidence in Circle’s stablecoin offerings. Market analysts predict further adoption given the ongoing demand for reliable digital assets.

Exploring USDC’s Growth: Historical and Future Insights

Did you know? In early 2021, USDC’s market capitalization was just under $10 billion, indicating a growth of over 650% by 2025.

As reported by CoinMarketCap, USDC currently trades at $1.00 with a market cap of $75.31 billion, holding a market dominance of 1.78%. Trading volume reached $11.11 billion, experiencing a 46.19% decrease. Circulating supply sits at 75.33 billion tokens as of October 5, 2025.

USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:54 UTC on October 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Expert analysis from Coincu suggests that the record issuance of USDC could pave the way for enhanced regulatory frameworks, fostering a stable environment for digital finance’s growth. Potential technological advances may further secure USDC’s integral role in future payment systems.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/circle-usdc-75-billion-milestone/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

