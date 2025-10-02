ExchangeDEX+
Circle Joins Forces with Deutsche Börse as Europe Shapes Its Stablecoin Future

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 10:04
Fintech

Circle’s regulated stablecoins are set to enter the heart of Europe’s financial infrastructure after a new partnership with Deutsche Börse Group.

The move highlights how traditional market operators are beginning to embrace digital currencies as MiCA regulations take hold across the EU.

The collaboration, revealed this week, will initially focus on Circle’s euro-linked EURC and dollar-linked USDC. These tokens are expected to be listed and traded on Deutsche Börse’s 3DX platform, operated by 360T, with custody supported through Clearstream and Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of the exchange group.

Circle says the integration could simplify cross-border payments and lower settlement risks for banks and asset managers.

The timing is significant. While MiCA has given regulatory clarity and allowed Circle to become the first global issuer to meet its standards, European policymakers are weighing whether to restrict so-called “multi-issued” stablecoins – tokens launched both inside and outside the EU. A recent recommendation from the European Systemic Risk Board, though not binding, has already triggered debate among regulators about potential risks to financial stability.

Circle’s approach stands in contrast to Tether, which has openly refused to comply with MiCA’s reserve requirements. Meanwhile, other European institutions are pressing forward. Société Générale’s crypto division, for example, has just announced that its own EURCV and USDCV stablecoins will be available across DeFi platforms like Morpho and Uniswap.

For Circle and Deutsche Börse, the partnership represents a calculated bet that regulated stablecoins will eventually become part of Europe’s mainstream financial plumbing, even as the rules of the game are still being written.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
