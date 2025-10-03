ExchangeDEX+
Circle Flags Asia-Pacific as Future Hub of Digital Finance

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 14:07
Circle has highlighted Asia-Pacific as the fastest-growing stablecoin market, reporting $2.4 trillion in on-chain activity between June 2024 and June 2025.

Singapore and Hong Kong now rank as the second and third-largest stablecoin hubs after the US.

Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Global Stablecoin Powerhouse

At the Circle Forum in Singapore, Yam Ki Chan, Circle’s Asia-Pacific Vice President, revealed that on-chain stablecoin activity reached $2.4 trillion in the year ending June 2025. The figure underscores the scale of adoption and positions Asia-Pacific at the forefront of digital finance.

Singapore and Hong Kong have grown into the second and third-largest markets for stablecoin trading globally, behind only the US. The Singapore-China corridor is now the most active route for cross-border transactions. This underscores Singapore’s strategic role in regional digital asset flows.

Circle opened its Singapore office in May 2025, expanding into the Asian market. Sopnendu Mohanty, MAS Chief FinTech Officer, attended the launch and highlighted the growing need for new forms of money, including privately issued stablecoins.

The rapid growth is also visible in monthly stablecoin transaction volumes. Corporate transactions surged from less than $100 million in early 2023 to more than $3 billion by early 2025.

Increasingly, businesses in sectors ranging from travel to luxury retail are adopting stablecoin payments, including Singapore’s Wetrip travel agency, Capella Hotels, and high-end reseller Ginza Xiaoma, known for Birkin bags.

Growing Use Cases and Regulatory Momentum

Stablecoins track the value of fiat currencies or assets like gold, reducing volatility compared to other digital assets. They can settle transactions almost instantly and at lower costs, boosting demand in cross-border commerce.

Singapore’s retail adoption demonstrates this shift, as stablecoins are used not only in financial markets but also in consumer-facing industries. At the same time, policymakers across major markets are introducing regulatory frameworks. Hong Kong implemented a dedicated stablecoin regulation in August 2025, while the US passed the GENIUS Act in June, establishing a legal foundation for stablecoin issuance and oversight.

Meanwhile, signs of policy adjustment are emerging in China. Although the mainland maintains a restrictive stance toward cryptocurrencies, Shanghai’s government formed a task force in July 2025 to explore blockchain’s role in international trade, signaling a potential softening of its position.

Industry data supports the trend. By May 2025, global circulating stablecoin supply averaged $225 billion, representing a 63% year-on-year increase. Monthly transaction volumes reached $625 billion, showing a steep upward trajectory that reflects growing mainstream integration.

Circle’s Strategy and Asia’s Role in Digital Finance

For Circle, Asia-Pacific represents not only a fast-growing market but also a testing ground for the wider digital financial transition. With regulatory clarity expanding, the region has become central to the company’s long-term growth strategy.

The broader context points to the Asia-Pacific’s role in shaping the trajectory of stablecoin adoption. With rising transaction volumes, deepening institutional engagement, and a shifting regulatory environment, the region is increasingly viewed as a bellwether for the future of digital money.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/circle-reports-asia-pacific-as-stablecoin-powerhouse/

