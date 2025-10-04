China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts Explosive Rallies for XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025

DeepSeek AI Predicts XRP, Solana, and Pepe have outlined paths for outsized gains, with Bitcoin having neared its peak and October seasonality in play. U.S. policy changes, from stablecoin reserves to SEC modernization, have provided added clarity for an altcoin advance.
