ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post China’s AI Sector Set to Surpass 5,300 Enterprises by 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: China’s AI industry aims for significant growth by 2025. Government strategies include substantial investments and infrastructure development. Historical trends show minimal impact on cryptocurrency markets. By September 2025, China will host over 5,300 AI enterprises, comprising 15% of the global market, reflecting the nation’s robust investment and strategic focus on AI development. Despite the unprecedented AI growth, no direct market impacts on major cryptocurrencies or related tokens have been observed as of October 2025, according to current data and expert observations. Strategic Investments Fuel AI Growth Amid Global Expansion China’s AI enterprise count is expected to reach over 5,300 by 2025, accounting for 15% of the global total. This growth is attributed to the government’s proactive strategy, bolstering infrastructure and coordination efforts. Various ministries, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), are spearheading the expansion with focused initiatives. A 60 billion yuan investment fund supports startups and infrastructure, indicating a robust support framework for digital transformation. Market reactions include acknowledgment from industry leaders. Xin Guobin, Vice Minister of MIIT, noted, “China has set up over 40,000 smart factories, 11 national pilot zones for AI innovation and application, as well as 17 national demonstration zones for intelligent connected vehicle testing.” Wan Gang of the China Association for Science and Technology emphasized utilizing China’s abundant data resources and industrial systems. However, there is no immediate evidence of impact on digital assets like BTC or ETH, nor corresponding statements from cryptocurrency leaders. Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,529.68, with a market cap of approximately $546.75 billion and a circulation of 120,703,250 ETH, as per CoinMarketCap. In the last 90 days, its price escalated by 79.78%, including a 1.48% increase in the past 24 hours, showing consistent growth. Historical Context Reveals Minimal Effect on Crypto Markets Did you know? State-driven initiatives… The post China’s AI Sector Set to Surpass 5,300 Enterprises by 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: China’s AI industry aims for significant growth by 2025. Government strategies include substantial investments and infrastructure development. Historical trends show minimal impact on cryptocurrency markets. By September 2025, China will host over 5,300 AI enterprises, comprising 15% of the global market, reflecting the nation’s robust investment and strategic focus on AI development. Despite the unprecedented AI growth, no direct market impacts on major cryptocurrencies or related tokens have been observed as of October 2025, according to current data and expert observations. Strategic Investments Fuel AI Growth Amid Global Expansion China’s AI enterprise count is expected to reach over 5,300 by 2025, accounting for 15% of the global total. This growth is attributed to the government’s proactive strategy, bolstering infrastructure and coordination efforts. Various ministries, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), are spearheading the expansion with focused initiatives. A 60 billion yuan investment fund supports startups and infrastructure, indicating a robust support framework for digital transformation. Market reactions include acknowledgment from industry leaders. Xin Guobin, Vice Minister of MIIT, noted, “China has set up over 40,000 smart factories, 11 national pilot zones for AI innovation and application, as well as 17 national demonstration zones for intelligent connected vehicle testing.” Wan Gang of the China Association for Science and Technology emphasized utilizing China’s abundant data resources and industrial systems. However, there is no immediate evidence of impact on digital assets like BTC or ETH, nor corresponding statements from cryptocurrency leaders. Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,529.68, with a market cap of approximately $546.75 billion and a circulation of 120,703,250 ETH, as per CoinMarketCap. In the last 90 days, its price escalated by 79.78%, including a 1.48% increase in the past 24 hours, showing consistent growth. Historical Context Reveals Minimal Effect on Crypto Markets Did you know? State-driven initiatives…

China’s AI Sector Set to Surpass 5,300 Enterprises by 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 07:00
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05568-4.72%
COM
COM$0.005063-7.11%
Major
MAJOR$0.0947-5.63%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.0004281-5.37%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00282-4.08%
Key Points:
  • China’s AI industry aims for significant growth by 2025.
  • Government strategies include substantial investments and infrastructure development.
  • Historical trends show minimal impact on cryptocurrency markets.

By September 2025, China will host over 5,300 AI enterprises, comprising 15% of the global market, reflecting the nation’s robust investment and strategic focus on AI development.

Despite the unprecedented AI growth, no direct market impacts on major cryptocurrencies or related tokens have been observed as of October 2025, according to current data and expert observations.

Strategic Investments Fuel AI Growth Amid Global Expansion

China’s AI enterprise count is expected to reach over 5,300 by 2025, accounting for 15% of the global total. This growth is attributed to the government’s proactive strategy, bolstering infrastructure and coordination efforts. Various ministries, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), are spearheading the expansion with focused initiatives. A 60 billion yuan investment fund supports startups and infrastructure, indicating a robust support framework for digital transformation.

Market reactions include acknowledgment from industry leaders. Xin Guobin, Vice Minister of MIIT, noted, “China has set up over 40,000 smart factories, 11 national pilot zones for AI innovation and application, as well as 17 national demonstration zones for intelligent connected vehicle testing.” Wan Gang of the China Association for Science and Technology emphasized utilizing China’s abundant data resources and industrial systems. However, there is no immediate evidence of impact on digital assets like BTC or ETH, nor corresponding statements from cryptocurrency leaders.

Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,529.68, with a market cap of approximately $546.75 billion and a circulation of 120,703,250 ETH, as per CoinMarketCap. In the last 90 days, its price escalated by 79.78%, including a 1.48% increase in the past 24 hours, showing consistent growth.

Historical Context Reveals Minimal Effect on Crypto Markets

Did you know? State-driven initiatives like Made in China 2025 have historically enhanced local digitalization without directly impacting global crypto markets.

Coincu’s research team suggests potential integration of AI could leverage digital markets further but currently lacks direct linkage or corroborated data linking China’s AI advancements to immediate cryptocurrency value shifts. Historical trends show policy prompts growth in tech-enabled industries, potentially setting precedents for blockchain advancements.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:55 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

However, there is no immediate evidence of impact on digital assets like BTC or ETH, nor corresponding statements from cryptocurrency leaders.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/blockchain/china-ai-enterprises-growth-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00619-6.60%
Allo
RWA$0.003992-4.70%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00087-16.82%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.00376-7.70%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000539-6.58%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,422.67
$99,422.67$99,422.67

-1.95%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,229.11
$3,229.11$3,229.11

-4.65%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3155
$2.3155$2.3155

-4.87%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$145.25
$145.25$145.25

-5.15%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16503
$0.16503$0.16503

-4.45%