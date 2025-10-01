ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Charlotte Roval Provides Non-Playoff Drivers An Opportunity To Shine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shane Van Gisbergen (#13 Kaulig Racing WeatherTech Chevrolet) leads the field to the green flag during the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 on October 13, 2024 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Non-playoff drivers are preparing to play spoiler at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval this weekend. With Round of 12 eliminations on the line, playoff drivers will be vying for stage points throughout the race. This means the 12 drivers who are still in the playoffs may not have great finishes, but they will tally up points throughout the day to boost their chances of advancing to the Round of 8. At the same time, non-playoff drivers will have a great opportunity to make the most of their season late in the going. Drivers who are winless up to this point in the year can suddenly turn things around with a victory at Charlotte Roval. AJ Allmendinger, who won at the Roval in 2023, is a prime candidate to win again this weekend. His Kaulig Racing No. 16 team has been a tad behind at road courses this year. But with his last shot to win while turning left and right, Allmendinger could pick up his fourth career Cup victory. But rookie Shane van Gisbergen, fresh off signing an extension with Trackhouse Racing, did not qualify for the Round of 12. van Gisbergen has dominated at road courses this year, with four victories in his freshman season. However, his lack of experience on ovals proved to be too much to overcome. He’s led 244 laps at road courses this year, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he dominates yet again. However, there are drivers like Kyle Busch and Chris… The post Charlotte Roval Provides Non-Playoff Drivers An Opportunity To Shine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shane Van Gisbergen (#13 Kaulig Racing WeatherTech Chevrolet) leads the field to the green flag during the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 on October 13, 2024 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Non-playoff drivers are preparing to play spoiler at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval this weekend. With Round of 12 eliminations on the line, playoff drivers will be vying for stage points throughout the race. This means the 12 drivers who are still in the playoffs may not have great finishes, but they will tally up points throughout the day to boost their chances of advancing to the Round of 8. At the same time, non-playoff drivers will have a great opportunity to make the most of their season late in the going. Drivers who are winless up to this point in the year can suddenly turn things around with a victory at Charlotte Roval. AJ Allmendinger, who won at the Roval in 2023, is a prime candidate to win again this weekend. His Kaulig Racing No. 16 team has been a tad behind at road courses this year. But with his last shot to win while turning left and right, Allmendinger could pick up his fourth career Cup victory. But rookie Shane van Gisbergen, fresh off signing an extension with Trackhouse Racing, did not qualify for the Round of 12. van Gisbergen has dominated at road courses this year, with four victories in his freshman season. However, his lack of experience on ovals proved to be too much to overcome. He’s led 244 laps at road courses this year, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he dominates yet again. However, there are drivers like Kyle Busch and Chris…

Charlotte Roval Provides Non-Playoff Drivers An Opportunity To Shine

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 08:21
COM
COM$0.005087-7.87%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05384-31.47%
Node Pay
NC$0.00443-16.25%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.414-3.27%
Octavia
VIA$0.0142-0.69%

Shane Van Gisbergen (#13 Kaulig Racing WeatherTech Chevrolet) leads the field to the green flag during the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 on October 13, 2024 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Non-playoff drivers are preparing to play spoiler at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval this weekend.

With Round of 12 eliminations on the line, playoff drivers will be vying for stage points throughout the race. This means the 12 drivers who are still in the playoffs may not have great finishes, but they will tally up points throughout the day to boost their chances of advancing to the Round of 8.

At the same time, non-playoff drivers will have a great opportunity to make the most of their season late in the going. Drivers who are winless up to this point in the year can suddenly turn things around with a victory at Charlotte Roval.

AJ Allmendinger, who won at the Roval in 2023, is a prime candidate to win again this weekend. His Kaulig Racing No. 16 team has been a tad behind at road courses this year. But with his last shot to win while turning left and right, Allmendinger could pick up his fourth career Cup victory.

But rookie Shane van Gisbergen, fresh off signing an extension with Trackhouse Racing, did not qualify for the Round of 12. van Gisbergen has dominated at road courses this year, with four victories in his freshman season. However, his lack of experience on ovals proved to be too much to overcome. He’s led 244 laps at road courses this year, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he dominates yet again.

However, there are drivers like Kyle Busch and Chris Buescher who have run well at road courses in the Next Gen era. These drivers have nothing to lose, and that means they can try out new packages at the Roval. Ty Gibbs, who is also fast at road courses, could turn heads this weekend.

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 is on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/josephwolkin/2025/09/30/charlotte-roval-provides-non-playoff-drivers-an-opportunity-to-shine/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08941-8.28%
Sign
SIGN$0.03717-3.82%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00003901+0.25%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

XRP News: FXRP Launch on Flare Sparks XRP DeFi Era as 5M Tokens Mint Out

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,830.02
$98,830.02$98,830.02

-2.54%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,213.83
$3,213.83$3,213.83

-5.10%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3010
$2.3010$2.3010

-5.47%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.48
$143.48$143.48

-6.31%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16344
$0.16344$0.16344

-5.37%