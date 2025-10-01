The post Charlotte Roval Provides Non-Playoff Drivers An Opportunity To Shine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shane Van Gisbergen (#13 Kaulig Racing WeatherTech Chevrolet) leads the field to the green flag during the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 on October 13, 2024 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Non-playoff drivers are preparing to play spoiler at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval this weekend. With Round of 12 eliminations on the line, playoff drivers will be vying for stage points throughout the race. This means the 12 drivers who are still in the playoffs may not have great finishes, but they will tally up points throughout the day to boost their chances of advancing to the Round of 8. At the same time, non-playoff drivers will have a great opportunity to make the most of their season late in the going. Drivers who are winless up to this point in the year can suddenly turn things around with a victory at Charlotte Roval. AJ Allmendinger, who won at the Roval in 2023, is a prime candidate to win again this weekend. His Kaulig Racing No. 16 team has been a tad behind at road courses this year. But with his last shot to win while turning left and right, Allmendinger could pick up his fourth career Cup victory. But rookie Shane van Gisbergen, fresh off signing an extension with Trackhouse Racing, did not qualify for the Round of 12. van Gisbergen has dominated at road courses this year, with four victories in his freshman season. However, his lack of experience on ovals proved to be too much to overcome. He’s led 244 laps at road courses this year, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he dominates yet again. However, there are drivers like Kyle Busch and Chris… The post Charlotte Roval Provides Non-Playoff Drivers An Opportunity To Shine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shane Van Gisbergen (#13 Kaulig Racing WeatherTech Chevrolet) leads the field to the green flag during the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 on October 13, 2024 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Non-playoff drivers are preparing to play spoiler at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval this weekend. With Round of 12 eliminations on the line, playoff drivers will be vying for stage points throughout the race. This means the 12 drivers who are still in the playoffs may not have great finishes, but they will tally up points throughout the day to boost their chances of advancing to the Round of 8. At the same time, non-playoff drivers will have a great opportunity to make the most of their season late in the going. Drivers who are winless up to this point in the year can suddenly turn things around with a victory at Charlotte Roval. AJ Allmendinger, who won at the Roval in 2023, is a prime candidate to win again this weekend. His Kaulig Racing No. 16 team has been a tad behind at road courses this year. But with his last shot to win while turning left and right, Allmendinger could pick up his fourth career Cup victory. But rookie Shane van Gisbergen, fresh off signing an extension with Trackhouse Racing, did not qualify for the Round of 12. van Gisbergen has dominated at road courses this year, with four victories in his freshman season. However, his lack of experience on ovals proved to be too much to overcome. He’s led 244 laps at road courses this year, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he dominates yet again. However, there are drivers like Kyle Busch and Chris…