Chainlink Leads RWA Social Activity as Engagement Surges Across Top 10 RWA Projects

Phoenix Group data ranked Chainlink (LINK) the irreplaceable leader of Real-World Asset (RWA) projects in terms of social activity. Chainlink has 12.1K active posts and 4.3M interactions in 24 hours, which is far more compared to its competitors.

The topicality of this dominance is explained by the fact that Chainlink gains more and more power in the tokenization and RWA market, since discussions, likes, shares, and comments continue to gain traction regarding Chainlink’s ecosystem activity.

Strong Performances from Chainlink, AVAX, HBAR, and VET

After Chainlink, there is Avalanche (AVAX) with 6.7K engaged posts and 551.7K interactions, followed by Hedera (HBAR) with 6.3K posts and 535.9K interactions. These numbers show the growing momentum around both projects, as tokenization and real-world assets gain more attention across the crypto space.

VeChain (VET) was featured in posts that drew 4,000 and 1.4 million interactions, reflecting strong community activity compared to posting frequency. This is the capacity of occupied discourses and active viewers to generate enormous power with a smaller number of posts.

Mid-Tier Projects Gaining Momentum

Other projects were registered with sufficient activity. Internet Computers (ICP) registered 3.9K engagements and 298.7K interactions, and Injective (INJ) registered 3.4K posts and 206.8K interactions.

Another company that made its way to the list is Elixir (EL): it posted 3K and interacted 2.3M times, which is a decent engagement-to-post ratio.

The last in the list is Quant (QNT) with 2.7K posts and 493.2K interactions, Stellar (XLM) with 2.7K posts and 233.8K interactions, and Algorand (ALGO) with 2.5K posts and 233.8K interactions.

Social Sentiment Driving RWA Growth

The rise in activity reflects the fact that community engagement is one of the most critical drivers of RWA projects. Posts, likes, tweets, comments, shares, and upvotes are all signs of direct investor interest and preference regarding tokenization as an important trend.

Chainlink maintains a leading status in RWA infrastructure with its dominance of commanding posts and interactions. Other projects, such as VeChain, Avalanche, and Hedera, maintain robust communities that promote adoption in supply chain, financial, and enterprise application cases of tokenization.

As the social activity on these networks increases, the RWA industry is turning out to be one of the most trending stories in the blockchain industry. The RWA sector is proving to be one of the most closely followed narratives in the blockchain space.