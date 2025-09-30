ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Chainlink & 24 Global Giants Tackle $58 Billion Corporate Actions Problem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: Chainlink has led an industry coalition of 24 major financial firms (including Swift, DTCC, Euroclear) to pilot a production-grade solution solving the $58 billion annual corporate actions inefficiency. The new system delivers 100% data consensus across events, transforms records into ISO 20022 messages for Swift, and publishes unified golden records across blockchains using CCIP. Next, the initiative will support more complex corporate actions (like stock splits), expand geographic reach, and strengthen privacy, governance, and compliance features. In a landmark announcement, Chainlink and global financial institutions revealed today the successful outcome of phase two of their corporate actions initiative. This crypto-industry innovation now integrates blockchain, AI, and traditional finance infrastructure to streamline one of finance’s most costly processes. Read More: Chainlink Launches First EU-regulated On-chain Exchange, 21X, for Tokenized Securities Why Corporate Actions Matter (and Why They Fail) Corporate actions such as dividends, mergers, tender offers, and stock splits underpin equity markets. Yet they remain deeply fragmented and manually intensive. Key Pain Points: High costs & inefficiency: The status quo leads to ~$58 billion in global annual costs, with each event averaging $34 million and involving 110,000+ firm interactions. Manual revalidation: Over 75% of institutions still revalidate data manually due to inconsistent formats and missing structure. Delayed confirmations: Traditional workflows rely on PDFs, press releases, custodians, brokers, and data aggregators, introducing 24–48 hour delays, errors, and data drift. Because the information is passed through many hands without a single verified source, errors multiply. Lack of standardization and real time verification implies that receivers usually get conflicting or delayed instructions of corporate actions. How Chainlink’s Solution Works Chainlink model will integrate oracles, artificial intelligence, blockchain interoperability and institutional systems in a unified architecture. Unified Golden Record & Data Attestors Institutions serve as attestors and contributors and in this model, record validation, record enrichment,… The post Chainlink & 24 Global Giants Tackle $58 Billion Corporate Actions Problem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: Chainlink has led an industry coalition of 24 major financial firms (including Swift, DTCC, Euroclear) to pilot a production-grade solution solving the $58 billion annual corporate actions inefficiency. The new system delivers 100% data consensus across events, transforms records into ISO 20022 messages for Swift, and publishes unified golden records across blockchains using CCIP. Next, the initiative will support more complex corporate actions (like stock splits), expand geographic reach, and strengthen privacy, governance, and compliance features. In a landmark announcement, Chainlink and global financial institutions revealed today the successful outcome of phase two of their corporate actions initiative. This crypto-industry innovation now integrates blockchain, AI, and traditional finance infrastructure to streamline one of finance’s most costly processes. Read More: Chainlink Launches First EU-regulated On-chain Exchange, 21X, for Tokenized Securities Why Corporate Actions Matter (and Why They Fail) Corporate actions such as dividends, mergers, tender offers, and stock splits underpin equity markets. Yet they remain deeply fragmented and manually intensive. Key Pain Points: High costs & inefficiency: The status quo leads to ~$58 billion in global annual costs, with each event averaging $34 million and involving 110,000+ firm interactions. Manual revalidation: Over 75% of institutions still revalidate data manually due to inconsistent formats and missing structure. Delayed confirmations: Traditional workflows rely on PDFs, press releases, custodians, brokers, and data aggregators, introducing 24–48 hour delays, errors, and data drift. Because the information is passed through many hands without a single verified source, errors multiply. Lack of standardization and real time verification implies that receivers usually get conflicting or delayed instructions of corporate actions. How Chainlink’s Solution Works Chainlink model will integrate oracles, artificial intelligence, blockchain interoperability and institutional systems in a unified architecture. Unified Golden Record & Data Attestors Institutions serve as attestors and contributors and in this model, record validation, record enrichment,…

Chainlink & 24 Global Giants Tackle $58 Billion Corporate Actions Problem

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 01:38
COM
COM$0.005084-8.03%
Major
MAJOR$0.09429-6.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003724-8.79%
Wink
LIKE$0.004757-12.28%

Key Takeaways:

  • Chainlink has led an industry coalition of 24 major financial firms (including Swift, DTCC, Euroclear) to pilot a production-grade solution solving the $58 billion annual corporate actions inefficiency.
  • The new system delivers 100% data consensus across events, transforms records into ISO 20022 messages for Swift, and publishes unified golden records across blockchains using CCIP.
  • Next, the initiative will support more complex corporate actions (like stock splits), expand geographic reach, and strengthen privacy, governance, and compliance features.

In a landmark announcement, Chainlink and global financial institutions revealed today the successful outcome of phase two of their corporate actions initiative. This crypto-industry innovation now integrates blockchain, AI, and traditional finance infrastructure to streamline one of finance’s most costly processes.

Read More: Chainlink Launches First EU-regulated On-chain Exchange, 21X, for Tokenized Securities

Why Corporate Actions Matter (and Why They Fail)

Corporate actions such as dividends, mergers, tender offers, and stock splits underpin equity markets. Yet they remain deeply fragmented and manually intensive.

Key Pain Points:

  • High costs & inefficiency: The status quo leads to ~$58 billion in global annual costs, with each event averaging $34 million and involving 110,000+ firm interactions.
  • Manual revalidation: Over 75% of institutions still revalidate data manually due to inconsistent formats and missing structure.
  • Delayed confirmations: Traditional workflows rely on PDFs, press releases, custodians, brokers, and data aggregators, introducing 24–48 hour delays, errors, and data drift.

Because the information is passed through many hands without a single verified source, errors multiply. Lack of standardization and real time verification implies that receivers usually get conflicting or delayed instructions of corporate actions.

How Chainlink’s Solution Works

Chainlink model will integrate oracles, artificial intelligence, blockchain interoperability and institutional systems in a unified architecture.

Unified Golden Record & Data Attestors

Institutions serve as attestors and contributors and in this model, record validation, record enrichment, and cryptographical signing are performed. The system, through this process, attained 100 percent data consensus of tested corporate action events among participants, developing one, trusted “golden record.”

ISO 20022 Messaging via Swift

Chainlink runtime Environment (CRE) integrates the results of AI models, develops consensus, and transforms the data into the ISO 20022 compliant messages. These are structured messages that are relayed in a custom Swift adapter into the existing financial infrastructure.

Blockchain Interoperability via CCIP

Chainlink Cross Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) enhances certified records on the AppChain of DTCC and other blockchains including public and private blockchains. This will ensure that the market participants share the same attested information on the corporate actions.

Multilingual and Global Support

This system supports the use of multi-language disclosures (e.g. Spanish, Chinese) to make it more global. This linguistic flexibility helps in eliminating territorial boundaries and territorial jurisdictions.

Outcomes & Empirical Results

The pilot achieved several breakthroughs:

  • 100% consensus across participants on event data
  • Reduced latency: validated data entered systems in minutes rather than days
  • Cross-system alignment: the same record accessible to smart contracts, custodians, asset managers, and post-trade platforms
  • Interoperability between blockchain and traditional financial infrastructure

The initiative will provide what has been a bottleneck in asset servicing and post trade operations by standardizing extraction, validation and delivery of corporate actions data.

Read More: Chainlink Joins Aethir’s Alliance to Fuel Next-Gen Decentralized AI

What Comes Next (Phase 3 & Beyond)

Extending Workflow Coverage

The next phase will onboard even more complicated actions e.g. stock splits, spin offs, reorganizations and make them onchain through permissioned smart contracts and verified inputs.

Broader Jurisdictional & Asset Class Support

More regions and currencies will be incorporated, and more asset classes than equities will be incorporated.

Privacy, Governance & Compliance

The team will establish more robust privacy regimes and regulatory frameworks to address institutional and regulatory requirements in various markets.

Enabling Tokenized Equity Ecosystems

Having standardized, trusted data, tokenized public equities can be built upon a base of reliable corporate actions processing, enhancing automation and interconnecting onchain equity markets with legacy infrastructure.

Relevance to Crypto & Institutional Finance

This innovation is a turning point with crypto-native instruments resolving established financial frictions:

  • Bridging TradFi and Web3: The initiative links blockchain and the traditional finance in a logical way by integrating ISO-standard messages and connecting to Swift and DTCC.
  • Oracle + AI synergy: Oracle governance through multiple AI models come to an agreement, showing how decentralized AI could progress mission-critical financial processes.
  • Scalable infrastructure: The same verified data can be used by smart contracts, tokenized assets, and existing systems.
  • Competitive advantage for LINK: Chainlink roots its presence on an institutional level as oracles become critical infrastructure.

Source: https://www.cryptoninjas.net/news/chainlink-24-global-giants-tackle-58-billion-corporate-actions-problem/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08941-8.28%
Sign
SIGN$0.03717-3.82%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00003901+0.25%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

XRP News: FXRP Launch on Flare Sparks XRP DeFi Era as 5M Tokens Mint Out

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,793.90
$98,793.90$98,793.90

-2.57%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,212.49
$3,212.49$3,212.49

-5.14%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3007
$2.3007$2.3007

-5.48%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.38
$143.38$143.38

-6.37%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16332
$0.16332$0.16332

-5.44%