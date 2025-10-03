Cardano Price Prediction: Blockchain Analysis Shows ADA Holders Buying Into Remittix After 40,000 People Snap Up $RTX

While Cardano remains a respected name in smart contracts, data suggests many ADA holders are diversifying into newer projects with higher upside potential.

Blockchain data shows a clear flow of ADA-based wallets taking part in the Remittix (RTX) presale, a PayFi initiative that has onboarded more than 40,000 holders and raised $26.9 million+ to date. This pattern indicates a rising demand for altcoins with a utility focus that combines early-stage development with practical use cases.

Cardano Price Prediction: Accumulation Phase Continues

At the time of writing, ADA trades near $0.83, holding steady above $0.80 support. The Cardano price prediction for Q4 2024 suggests gradual appreciation, with targets between $0.90 and $1.10 if market conditions stay favourable. The Hydra scaling update and growing interest in decentralised identity tools have supported network activity, but price performance remains slow compared to newer altcoins.

Analysts say Cardano is in an accumulation phase, where strong holders continue stacking while traders chase faster-moving assets. Its long-term fundamentals remain solid, but ADA’s maturity means most near-term moves will be incremental rather than explosive.

For investors who remember ADA’s early breakout in 2021, that slower growth curve prompts them to explore smaller projects offering early exposure and clear real-world applications.

That search has led many to Remittix (RTX), a rising PayFi network that bridges crypto and traditional finance and has proven real adoption even before its full launch.

Remittix: The PayFi Project Drawing In ADA Investors

Remittix (RTX) is gaining traction among long-term crypto holders who value technology and trust as much as upside. Unlike meme-driven projects, Remittix focuses on solving a real problem, enabling users to send crypto directly to global bank accounts in minutes, complete with real-time FX rates. This use case has resonated with remitters, freelancers, and digital businesses that struggle with slow or expensive international transfers.

The project’s wallet beta is now live, allowing users to test PayFi transactions and experience instant conversions, a significant milestone ahead of listing. Adding to its momentum, the 15% USDT referral program has fueled rapid community growth, paying users daily and attracting over 40,000 holders globally.

With $26.9M raised and a working product already in testing, Remittix stands out as one of the few presale tokens combining delivery, credibility, and long-term vision.

Why ADA investors are backing Remittix:

$26.9M+ raised, backed by 40,000+ early participants

Wallet beta live, letting users test fundamental PayFi tools

Verified by CertiK, ranked #1 presale token globally

15% USDT referral program, rewarding growth daily

Building crypto-to-bank payment rails for mass adoption

For ADA holders used to Cardano’s slower price action, Remittix offers something different: a working solution in a fast-moving market.

Cardano Price Prediction Shows Stability, While ADA Holders Join The Remittix PayFi Wave

The Cardano Price Prediction signals steady growth for ADA, but not the outsized gains traders once saw. With Remittix now verified, live in beta and surpassing 40,000 holders, ADA investors appear to be joining a new phase of adoption focused on real-world crypto payments and faster growth cycles.

