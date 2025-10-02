Cardano News in Q3: Major Milestones Place ADA Price on Path to $1

Cardano news recorded important milestones in Q3 2025 that may guide ADA price in the push to $1.

A new governance election, technical work on Bitcoin integration, and steady activity in tokens and exchanges all shaped the quarter.

Price records from past years also showed patterns that traders are watching closely.

Cardano News: Governance Election and New Technical Steps

Cardano’s most notable change in Q3 was the first onchain Constitutional Committee election. Messari reported that this was carried out under CIP-1694.

The vote shifted part of Cardano’s governance to an elected body, making decisions less dependent on founding groups.

This was seen as a move toward stronger community involvement. Alongside governance, there were new technical efforts recorded.

Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) and FairGate Labs gave a demo during Bitcoin 2025.

They showed how Cardano contracts could run on Bitcoin using BitVMX and a UPLC-to-RISC-V compiler.

Cardano Q2 Report | Source: Messari

This created a pathway for Bitcoin users to access Cardano-based tools. It also added to the wider debate on linking blockchains together.

Messari also pointed out that decentralized exchanges (DEXs), stablecoins, and NFTs still played a central role in Cardano’s network.

New names like CswapDEX and Strike came into the ecosystem during the quarter.

These additions gave users more options to trade and build projects, which supported Cardano’s wider activity.

Cardano Token Model and Community Views

It is worth noting that Cardano’s approach to tokens was also discussed publicly. Unlike some other chains, Cardano does not use smart contracts for issuing tokens.

Instead, it uses a native token model that runs directly on the chain.

This point was raised when a Korean user asked whether Cardano tokens relied on contracts.

Dori, a known community voice, replied that they did not. He explained that since tokens are handled at the base level, they do not face risks that come from contract errors or hacks.

Cardano Contracts and Token Models | Source: dori

This has often been described as one of Cardano’s safer design choices.

In another comment, Kyle Yuk shared his view of Cardano. He said the chain gave the feeling of a long-term blue-chip stock.

He also noted that technical terms like UTXO are linked to Cardano’s structure, which is designed to process many transactions in parallel.

That design is aimed at improving scale and efficiency for users and developers.

These exchanges showed how Cardano’s community continues to explain its model to new audiences, especially as interest has grown in places like Korea.

Cardano ADA Price History and Current Outlook

Cardano price performance in October over the last five years showed mixed results.

In 2020, ADA price fell by 8.10%. In 2021, it dropped by 7.25%, while in 2022, the figure came in at 6.65%.

The Cardano news trend shifted in 2023, when price gained 15.4%. In October 2024, the price of the altcoin closed lower at 8.29%.

In addition to 2025, ADA’s October record currently shows a gain of 3.59%. As of now, Cardano is trading at $0.8361, up by 5.7%.

This placed the month on a positive track compared to several of the past cycles.

It also showed how ADA price continues to swing between losses and gains.

The figures underline the Cardano price volatility. They also highlight that periods of decline are often followed by seasons of recovery.

It is important to mention that this cycle remains a key focus for traders who watch for shifts each quarter.

Notably, Messari’s review concluded that governance changes, technical progress, and growing activity on the chain give Cardano’s price a stronger base

If adoption rises and trading stays steady, ADA could move closer to the $1 mark in the months ahead. The coming quarters will reveal if these steps are enough to sustain the momentum.