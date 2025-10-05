Canaan Inc. Lands Major U.S. Order, Boosting Bitcoin Mining Market Presence



Alvin Lang



Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) secures a significant U.S. order for over 50,000 Avalon A15 Pro miners, marking a pivotal moment in the Bitcoin mining sector’s resurgence.











Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), a prominent player in the cryptocurrency mining industry, has announced a landmark purchase order from a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, according to PR Newswire. This order includes more than 50,000 units of Canaan’s latest Avalon A15 Pro miners, marking the largest single order the company has received in the past three years.

Significance of the Order

The substantial order underscores Canaan’s technological prowess and the growing demand for advanced mining infrastructure. The Avalon A15 Pro is renowned for its industry-leading efficiency and reliability, essential factors in the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape. As power costs and efficiency continue to shape mining economics, the A15 Pro offers institutional miners a competitive edge with its superior uptime performance.

Strategic Implications

Nangeng Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Canaan, highlighted the order’s significance, stating that it reflects the robust resurgence of the U.S. Bitcoin mining market. Zhang emphasized Canaan’s commitment to fostering long-term partnerships in the U.S. and delivering high-quality mining infrastructure worldwide. This order not only strengthens Canaan’s market position but also reaffirms its dedication to innovation and customer support.

About Canaan Inc.

Founded in 2013, Canaan Inc. specializes in ASIC high-performance computing chip design and the production of computing equipment. Notably, Canaan was the pioneer in shipping the first batch of ASIC-based mining machines under the Avalon brand. The company’s public listing on the Nasdaq Global Market in 2019 marked a significant milestone in its growth trajectory.

Looking Ahead

This record-setting order positions Canaan as a trusted partner for large-scale mining operations globally. As the Bitcoin mining sector continues to recover and expand, Canaan’s technological advancements and strategic partnerships will likely play a crucial role in shaping the industry’s future.

Image source: Shutterstock



