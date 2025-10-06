Can SHIB Reclaim $0.00005 While AlphaPepe Becomes the Best Crypto to Buy Now

ExchangeDEX+
By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 08:05
Crypto News

Shiba Inu (SHIB) — one of the world’s most recognized meme coins — is once again testing key resistance levels after months of consolidation.

Following a wave of renewed retail activity, analysts are speculating whether SHIB can reclaim the $0.00005 mark and reignite its legendary 2021-style momentum.

However, while SHIB continues its steady recovery, attention is also shifting to a new name in the meme coin space: AlphaPepe (ALPE). With strong presale traction, growing liquidity, and unique tokenomics, AlphaPepe is already being hailed by analysts as the best crypto to buy now for investors chasing the next breakout meme project.

Shiba Inu’s Path Toward $0.00005

Shiba Inu is currently trading around $0.000028, reflecting a 6% uptick in the last week. After a prolonged period of low volatility, trading volumes on SHIB have started to climb again — signaling that buyers are returning.

Technical Setup

  • Support Levels: $0.000025 remains the critical support zone, tested multiple times over the past month.
  • Resistance Levels: $0.000032 and $0.000038 are the next major resistance zones before the psychological barrier at $0.00005.
  • Indicators: On-chain data shows reduced whale sell-offs and modest accumulation among mid-tier wallets, often a precursor to upward momentum.

If SHIB can maintain its position above $0.000030 and Bitcoin remains stable near $120K, analysts predict a possible move toward $0.000045–$0.00005 in the short term.

Ecosystem Growth

Beyond price, Shiba Inu’s developers are pushing forward with Shibarium, the project’s Layer-2 scaling solution. The network has already surpassed 10 million transactions, boosting SHIB’s utility and network confidence.

Moreover, Shiba Inu’s burn mechanisms continue to play a crucial role. Over 410 trillion tokens have been removed from circulation since launch, slowly tightening supply and building upward price pressure for the long term.

Market Sentiment: Meme Coins Return to the Spotlight

With meme coins regaining momentum across social media, sentiment around SHIB has improved significantly. Search trends show “Shiba Inu price” queries rising sharply since early October. Analysts say that if retail interest continues to build, meme tokens like SHIB and PEPE could see a Q4 resurgence similar to the one that fueled 2021’s record rallies.

However, the competition has evolved. A new generation of meme coins — combining hype with structured tokenomics — is beginning to dominate. At the front of that pack sits AlphaPepe.

AlphaPepe: The Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2025

While SHIB has matured into a long-term community token, AlphaPepe represents the explosive side of the meme market. Priced at just $0.006, the project has already raised over $245,000, gained nearly 2,000 holders, and seen its second USDT liquidity pool surpass $5,000, signaling steady growth ahead of listing.

Why AlphaPepe Stands Out

  • Instant Token Delivery: Unlike many presales that lock tokens until listing, AlphaPepe gives investors immediate access, building trust.
  • Staking Rewards: Holders can earn up to 85% APR, encouraging long-term participation instead of quick flips.
  • Audited and Verified: AlphaPepe has achieved the maximum BlockSafu audit score, giving it a credibility edge in the meme sector.
  • Viral Community: Thousands of users across X and Telegram are driving engagement with meme campaigns and influencer shoutouts.

AlphaPepe’s success lies in its timing — entering the market right as meme sentiment returns and retail liquidity floods back into smaller-cap projects.

Price Projections

Analysts forecast AlphaPepe could rally from $0.006 to $0.50–$1 after listings, potentially mirroring early Dogecoin and SHIB gains. If meme coin mania continues into 2026, AlphaPepe could become one of the fastest-growing assets in the sector.

SHIB vs AlphaPepe: The Meme Coin Spectrum

Shiba Inu now functions as the established, stable side of meme investing — supported by real infrastructure and community governance. AlphaPepe, on the other hand, is the high-volatility growth play with massive near-term upside potential.

For investors, both represent different strategies:

  • SHIB for longer-term holders seeking consistency.
  • AlphaPepe for those chasing the next explosive meme breakout.

This balance between legacy and innovation defines the current meme coin cycle — where AlphaPepe is emerging as the bridge between both worlds.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu’s gradual recovery is fueling optimism across the meme market. With Shibarium expanding and whale accumulation resuming, a move toward $0.00005 looks achievable in the coming months.

Yet the real speculative excitement is surrounding AlphaPepe, which has quickly become the best crypto to buy now for investors seeking exponential returns. With its unique tokenomics, audit transparency, and explosive community growth, AlphaPepe is positioning itself as 2025’s breakout meme coin — potentially following in Shiba Inu’s early footsteps, but with even greater speed.

Website: https://alphapepe.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/alphapepejoin

X: https://x.com/alphapepebsc

FAQs

Q1: What is Shiba Inu’s price target for 2025?
Analysts forecast SHIB could climb toward $0.00005 in the short term, with long-term targets near $0.00008 if Shibarium adoption grows.

Q2: What makes AlphaPepe the best crypto to buy now?
Its combination of instant delivery, staking rewards, verified audits, and viral marketing sets it apart from other presales.

Q3: How much has AlphaPepe raised so far?
Over $245,000 with nearly 2,000 holders and an expanding liquidity base.

Q4: Could AlphaPepe deliver 100× returns like SHIB once did?
Analysts believe it’s possible if meme market liquidity remains strong through 2026.

Q5: Is it too late to buy SHIB?
Not yet — SHIB remains a strong long-term community token, but newer projects like AlphaPepe offer higher short-term upside.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/shiba-inu-price-prediction-can-shib-reclaim-0-00005-while-alphapepe-becomes-the-best-crypto-to-buy-now/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

