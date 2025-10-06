The post Can Pi Network Price Hit $10 In The Next Two Months? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Pi coin is still under pressure, trading around $0.26. Even with strong efforts from the Pi Network community, the token hasn’t regained the excitement it had earlier this year. Yet, many in the community remain hopeful that Pi has real growth potential.

Is Pi Network Near a Turning Point?

The current dip is seen by supporters not as an end, but as part of a buildup. Once the Pi mainnet fully launches, the token could see a big jump, with potential to reach $10 or even $100.

Several upcoming events could help push Pi higher. These include the Protocol version 23 update, the Pi Hackathon, and the Open Mainnet launch. Each of these milestones is expected to increase adoption, improve utility, and give the token a stronger presence in the market.

Why Is the Pi Coin Price Falling?

There are several factors behind the constant Pi price decline.

Slow Progress: While other platforms like Ripple constantly dropped new features to enhance the XRP token and blockchain utility, Pi moved painfully slow to develop the network. This sluggish sentiment drained the enthusiasm and the momentum.

Lack of Practicality in Mainnet: Pi mainnet currently lacks active projects, real-world applications, and developer participation. As a result, the usage and trading have dropped.

Selling Pressure: Starting from March 2025, Pi has unlocked more than 600 million tokens so far without matching demand. This caused high selling pressure, which resulted in weak trading and a price fall.

Are Memecoins Better Than Pi Coins?

Several users compare Pi with memecoins like DOGE, PEPE, or SHIB. This comparison is void because, unlike memecoins, Pi has actual use cases.

“Pi is different. From day one, it aimed to be a mass adoption blockchain, not a meme. With over 50 million engaged users awaiting migration, its foundation dwarfs many older projects,” the user said.

“That’s why Pi must grow through tech and ecosystem—not hype. Its $3 spike was hype-driven, but without infrastructure, it couldn’t last. This isn’t a weakness, but Pi’s uniqueness: not a gamble, but a cornerstone for the digital economy’s future,” the expert added.