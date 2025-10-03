Caixin: This US government shutdown may have a greater impact than previous ones, and the surge in BTC and ETH shows a strong risk-averse sentiment

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Caixin, the United States has experienced 14 federal government shutdowns since 1981, most lasting one or two days. However, due to Trump's current tariffs and dispute with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, this shutdown is likely to have a greater impact than previous ones. When the shutdown was confirmed in the early morning of October 1st, gold spot and December futures prices reached record highs of $3,862 and $3,903 per ounce, respectively. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum also soared, demonstrating market anxiety and a strong desire for safe havens. PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Caixin, the United States has experienced 14 federal government shutdowns since 1981, most lasting one or two days. However, due to Trump's current tariffs and dispute with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, this shutdown is likely to have a greater impact than previous ones. When the shutdown was confirmed in the early morning of October 1st, gold spot and December futures prices reached record highs of $3,862 and $3,903 per ounce, respectively. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum also soared, demonstrating market anxiety and a strong desire for safe havens.