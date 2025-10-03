Caixin: This US government shutdown may have a greater impact than previous ones, and the surge in BTC and ETH shows a strong risk-averse sentiment

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Caixin, the United States has experienced 14 federal government shutdowns since 1981, most lasting one or two days. However, due to Trump's current tariffs and dispute with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, this shutdown is likely to have a greater impact than previous ones. When the shutdown was confirmed in the early morning of October 1st, gold spot and December futures prices reached record highs of $3,862 and $3,903 per ounce, respectively. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum also soared, demonstrating market anxiety and a strong desire for safe havens.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.