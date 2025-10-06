Breaking: Grayscale Enables Staking for Crypto ETPs Ahead of US SEC Approval

Key Insights:

Grayscale has enabled staking for Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH).

Staking was also activated for Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL), awaiting SEC approval.

The U.S. government shutdown has delayed decision staking for Ethereum ETFs.

Crypto asset management firm Grayscale on Monday said it has enabled staking for Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH). These Ethereum ETFs have become the first U.S.-listed spot crypto ETPs to enable staking ahead of an anticipated approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Grayscale Announces Staking for Ethereum and Solana ETPs

Grayscale Investments has enabled staking for Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH), according to an official announcement on October 6.

Staking was also activated for Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL). This gives investors another way to benefit from SOL staking through a traditional brokerage account.

Notably, Grayscale has filed with the U.S. SEC to convert its GSOL to an ETF under the 1933 Act. It is anticipated to become one of the first spot Solana ETPs with staking features.

Notably, the REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF (SSK) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 started trading recently. It provides direct spot SOL exposure while distributing rewards generated from on-chain staking.

ETHE and ETH provide spot Ether exposure, and GSOL provides spot Solana exposure. By enabling staking, investors can generate yields from the networks while retaining investments in the ETPs.

Peter Mintzberg, Chief Executive Officer of Grayscale, said staking in spot Ethereum and Solana funds is a kind of first-mover innovation the company aimed to deliver to its clients.

US SEC Withdraws 19b-4 for Staking Ethereum Under General Listing Standards

The US SEC asked issuers to withdraw 19b-4 filings to permit staking on Ethereum ETFs. The notices were removed for multiple issuers including BlackRock’s iShares, Fidelity, Franklin, VanEck, 21Shares, Bitwise, and Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETFs.

This comes following the SEC’s approval of the General Listing Standards for Crypto ETPs, which took effect on October 1. With the U.S. government shutdown, the decisions on ETFs, including staking for Ethereum ETFs, are delayed.

Nasdaq also submitted with the SEC to amend BlackRock’s IBIT and ETHA under the General Listing Standards.

Ethereum and Solana Prices Jump

ETH price jumped nearly 1% in the past 24 hours and 12% in a week, with the price currently trading at $4,581. The 24-hour low and high were $4,480 and $4,592, respectively.

Furthermore, the trading volume has decreased by 26% in the last 24 hours, indicating a massive decline in interest among traders.

SOL price climbed over 0.50% today and more than 13% in a week amid massive buying due to the U.S. government shutdown. The price was trading at $233, with a 24-hour high and low of $226.95 and $234.43, respectively.

The latest crypto funds inflows data also revealed massive demand from institutions in Ethereum and Solana. Crypto funds recorded a record $5.95 billion in inflows last week.