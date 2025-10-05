The post Bonk Guy Purchases 7.47 Million $4 via Borrowed $USDT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a high-bet DeFi maneuver, Unipcs (aka ‘Bonk Guy’) has shifted a considerable amount of $ASTER tokens to Euler Finance. Specifically, Unipcs has transferred up to $3.6M in $ASTER to Euler Finances. As per the data from Lookonchain, a prominent on-chain analytics provider, the shift of $ASTER tokens led to the subsequent borrowing of nearly 1.52M $USDT. Following that, the Unipcs has deployed almost 1.28M $USDT to buy 7.47M $4 tokens. Unipcs(@theunipcs) deposited 1.74M $ASTER($3.6M) to Euler Finance and borrowed 1.52M $USDT today. Then Unipcs spent 1.28M $USDT to buy 7.47M $4 at $0.172 over the past 8 hours. https://t.co/rlB8UJGUNp pic.twitter.com/wKQMtIqzQ9 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) October 4, 2025 Bonk Guy Purchases 7.47M $4 Tokens after Shifting $3.6M $ASTER to Euler Finance The transaction of the staggering $3.6M tokens to Euler Finance by Unipcs (aka ‘Bonk Guy’) has triggered speculations among the community members. In line with the on-chain data, the Bonk Guy has borrowed 1.52M $USDT tokens via this transfer. Additionally, the Bonk Guy deployed a huge 1.28M $USDT for the acquisition of the $4 token. In this respect, Unipcs bought 7.47M $4 tokens at $0.172 as the average price within a few hours. $ASTER and $4 Tokens Experience Renewed Demand According to Lookonchain, the development has ignited a renewed interest in $4 and $ASTER tokens. Thus, the dashboard of Euler Finance contains $2,077,495 in terms of cumulative vault value, split between 355,405.2288 $USDT and 1,722,089,999999 $ASTER. Overall, amid the continuous evolution of the DeFi protocols, such transfers indicate the rising refinement of the robust on-chain strategies. Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/bonk-guy-purchases-7-47-million-4-via-borrowed-usdt/ The post Bonk Guy Purchases 7.47 Million $4 via Borrowed $USDT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a high-bet DeFi maneuver, Unipcs (aka ‘Bonk Guy’) has shifted a considerable amount of $ASTER tokens to Euler Finance. Specifically, Unipcs has transferred up to $3.6M in $ASTER to Euler Finances. As per the data from Lookonchain, a prominent on-chain analytics provider, the shift of $ASTER tokens led to the subsequent borrowing of nearly 1.52M $USDT. Following that, the Unipcs has deployed almost 1.28M $USDT to buy 7.47M $4 tokens. Unipcs(@theunipcs) deposited 1.74M $ASTER($3.6M) to Euler Finance and borrowed 1.52M $USDT today. Then Unipcs spent 1.28M $USDT to buy 7.47M $4 at $0.172 over the past 8 hours. https://t.co/rlB8UJGUNp pic.twitter.com/wKQMtIqzQ9 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) October 4, 2025 Bonk Guy Purchases 7.47M $4 Tokens after Shifting $3.6M $ASTER to Euler Finance The transaction of the staggering $3.6M tokens to Euler Finance by Unipcs (aka ‘Bonk Guy’) has triggered speculations among the community members. In line with the on-chain data, the Bonk Guy has borrowed 1.52M $USDT tokens via this transfer. Additionally, the Bonk Guy deployed a huge 1.28M $USDT for the acquisition of the $4 token. In this respect, Unipcs bought 7.47M $4 tokens at $0.172 as the average price within a few hours. $ASTER and $4 Tokens Experience Renewed Demand According to Lookonchain, the development has ignited a renewed interest in $4 and $ASTER tokens. Thus, the dashboard of Euler Finance contains $2,077,495 in terms of cumulative vault value, split between 355,405.2288 $USDT and 1,722,089,999999 $ASTER. Overall, amid the continuous evolution of the DeFi protocols, such transfers indicate the rising refinement of the robust on-chain strategies. Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/bonk-guy-purchases-7-47-million-4-via-borrowed-usdt/